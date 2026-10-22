Yoo Ji-tae, looking chic

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Yoo Ji-tae, looking chic

A photo call for a high jewelry brand was held on the 22nd at Seoul Auction Gangnam Center in Seoul. Yoo Ji-tae poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Bak Jaeman, pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.10.22/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeMan, Park
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