Yoo Ji-tae, a chic gaze

A photo call for a high-jewelry brand was held at the Seoul Auction Gangnam Center on the 22nd. Yoo Ji-tae is posing for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Bak Jaeman pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.10.22/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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A photo call for a high-jewelry brand was held at the Seoul Auction Gangnam Center on the 22nd. Yoo Ji-tae is posing for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Bak Jaeman pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.10.22/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.