“A child who would drive the family out of poverty”: Jang Yoon-jeong, just as her grandmother predicted... Even her father was surprised

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jang Yoon-jeong revealed that she had been told since childhood that she was a baby who would drive her family out of poverty.

On the 22nd, a video titled “We Went Fishing for Lovely Memories with a Special Guest” was released on the YouTube channel “Jang Gongjang Jang Yoon-jeong.” It showed Jang Yoon-jeong enjoying a fishing trip with her father and reminiscing about the past.

That day, Jang Yoon-jeong said she was deeply upset that she hadn’t been able to show her grandmother that she had made it. “Apparently, my grandmother used to ask from that rural village, ‘When on earth are you going to be on TV?’ But she passed away without seeing me make it,” she said.

Her father lamented, “If she had lived to see that, she probably would have danced around for a month, making the whole neighborhood buzz.” Jang Yoon-jeong also said, “I really regret that my grandmother passed away without seeing me make it. It’s so heartbreaking.”

Her father said that whenever he visits the graves of his late parents, he tells them about Jang Yoon-jeong’s success. He said, “Whenever I go to Grandma and Grandpa’s graves, I sit down, pour them a glass of liquor, and say, ‘Mother, we said we’d get even with money, but we never did and ended up in this state. Yoon-jeong was blessed with incredible luck and made it this far, so I’ve come here to you, Mother, and can finally show you my filial devotion, however belatedly.’”

After hearing this, Jang Yoon-jeong recalled, “We lived way out in the countryside and were very poor, but my grandmother would hold me and say, even when I was a baby, ‘You’re the baby who will drive our poverty away.’ That’s why she prayed so fervently at the temple.”

Her father was also amazed, saying, “My mother said even back then that Yoon-jeong had been sent down from heaven. I wonder how she knew.”

Jang Yoon-jeong said, “I think that because of what my grandmother said, I believed from the time I was a baby that I was the one who had to drive poverty out of this family.”

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong cut ties with her mother amid financial disputes during her parents’ divorce proceedings in 2013. More recently, her mother, Ms. Yuk, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for allegedly running an investment scam worth around 30 million won while impersonating her daughter. She appealed the sentence.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.