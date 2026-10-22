Han Hye-jin cuts loose and binge-eats when drunk; Pungja: “So she wasn’t a light eater—she was holding back”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Sohee] Model and TV personality Han Hye-jin opened up about her habit of binge-eating after drinking.

On the 22nd, a video titled “Eom Ji-yoon Ends Up Having a Wealthy Older Sister as a Parent” was posted on Han Hye-jin’s YouTube channel. In the video, Han enjoyed a fun trip to Jeju Island with comedians Eom Ji-yoon and Pungja.

That day, Han and Eom visited a sashimi restaurant on Jeju Island. When the delicious food arrived, Eom focused on eating, taking bite after bite, and Han, watching her, said, “Eat slowly.”

Han then said that she, too, usually eats quickly. But she said how much she eats changes when she drinks. “I don’t usually eat much when I’m drinking. If I get full, the alcohol doesn’t taste as good,” she explained. In other words, while drinking, she focuses on enjoying the alcohol rather than filling her stomach.

Han went on to confess that she thought her unusual drinking habit might have come from her father. “It’s genetic. My father doesn’t eat any food with his drinks, and at home, when he’s out of it, he makes ramen by himself, eats it, and goes to sleep. But he doesn’t remember the next day. I’m like that too. It gives me chills,” she said.

Han also explained why she holds back on food while drinking. “I don’t eat because I’m busy drinking. And since I’m still in my right mind, I think I shouldn’t eat too much. I’ve been a model since I was young. But when I get home, I’m out of it and my stomach is burning, so I order sundae-guk [blood sausage soup] through a delivery app, eat it, and don’t remember,” she confessed.

She cuts back on food while drinking because she’s conscious of maintaining herself as a model, but once she gets home and is drunk, her restrained appetite suddenly takes over. Her candid story—that she even orders delivery and eats it, then doesn’t remember the next day—made everyone laugh.

Eom said she had actually witnessed Han behaving this way after drinking. The next day, she told Pungja what had happened the night before and revealed Han’s remarkable appetite.

“Han was really drunk yesterday. You know that three-tier snack tray in the hotel? She ate it like a Titan from Attack on Titan. I was shocked,” Eom said. She explained that she was surprised to see Han, who is known for usually eating small portions, devour snacks without holding back after getting drunk.

Pungja also shared a story about Han’s eating habits after drinking. “You always do that at the end. In Norway, you ate dried shredded squid like noodles. I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ and you said, ‘I usually eat after I drink.’ Even when I told you to stop, you ate two bags,” she said.

Pungja added, “That’s when I realized, ‘Oh, she was holding back too. She wasn’t a light eater.’” She had realized that Han usually controls how much she eats but lets her pent-up appetite show after drinking.

Han Hye-jin has long drawn attention for her rigorous self-discipline and slim figure. But the revelation that she barely eats while drinking and then binge-eats after getting home had everyone there in stitches.

Reporter Kim Sohee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.