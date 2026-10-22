“He doesn’t call even once all year”: Joo Sang-wook’s mother publicly calls out her inattentive son in front of Cha Ye-ryeon

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Joo Sang-wook’s mother revealed that her taciturn son goes an entire year without contacting her, while expressing her special affection for her daughter-in-law, Cha Ye-ryeon.

On the 22nd, a video titled “X Joo Sang-wook Must Not Watch X A Date Along Yangjaecheon with Her Mother-in-Law Behind Her Husband’s Back” was posted on the YouTube channel “Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryeon.” In the video, Cha Ye-ryeon enjoyed a date alone with her mother-in-law.

That day, Cha Ye-ryeon’s mother-in-law began talking about her son, Joo Sang-wook, saying, “When I meet up with my son, we drink.” Cha Ye-ryeon then confessed, “We eat and then fight every time. There’s no reason for it. As soon as we see each other, we have to fight at least once. I was surprised at first.”

Her mother-in-law said, “From what I’ve heard from other people, no sons are close to their mothers.” Cha Ye-ryeon replied, “Some families are close, but I actually like that my husband isn’t too much of a devoted son. It makes me treat her even better.”

Hearing this, her mother-in-law said, “I’m glad you know he isn’t a devoted son,” then revealed, “There’s not a single day in all 365 days of the year when he calls me. He never gets in touch to ask how I’m doing, or whether I’m dead or alive.”

Cha Ye-ryeon said, “Because my husband doesn’t treat his mother very well, I end up calling her more,” adding that she takes especially good care of her mother-in-law in Joo Sang-wook’s stead.

Even when Joo Sang-wook gives in to Cha Ye-ryeon’s urging and calls his mother, instead of empathizing with her pain, he says he’s in pain too, one-upping her. His mother prompted laughter when she said, “I can’t even tell him where I’m hurting. He says he’s hurting too. Honestly, if he weren’t my son, he’s someone I’d never want to see again. But he is my son, so I see him.”

His mother also expressed her affection for her daughter-in-law, Cha Ye-ryeon, saying her son had made a good marriage. She said, “I say this all the time. If he hadn’t met Ye-ryeon, no doubt my son would still be unmarried by my side, giving me a headache,” and shuddered at the thought. She went on to praise Ye-ryeon, saying, “I told her she’s the pillar of our family.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.