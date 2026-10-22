“I’ve liked you for 20 years” Solbi ♥ Lee Kyu-han make first appearance together after announcing their marriage... Behind the scenes of ‘Omanchu’

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Solbi and Lee Kyu-han appeared on a show together for the first time as just the two of them since announcing their marriage, sharing sweet behind-the-scenes stories about their relationship.

A video titled “Introducing My Future Husband♥” was posted on the YouTube channel Solbi Is Back on the 22nd.

Solbi introduced Lee Kyu-han, saying, “To keep my promise that I’d get married within three years, I’d like to introduce my future husband.” Lee then appeared and greeted viewers, saying, “I’m actor Lee Kyu-han, the future husband of Solbi, who is about to marry the most beautiful person in the world.”

Lee Kyu-han said this was his first time appearing on a show with just Solbi since KBS Joy and KBS2’s Pursuing Old Encounters (hereafter, Omanchu). “I thought that after we made our marriage public, the right thing to do was to appear on Solbi’s YouTube channel first and greet everyone, so I said I wanted to be the first to appear,” he said.

He explained why they were filming in the car, saying, “Solbi just hurriedly suggested that we recreate the car scene that got the most attention on Omanchu.”

Lee Kyu-han said that as soon as filming for Omanchu ended, he subscribed to Solbi’s YouTube channel and watched all of her content. Solbi asked what he thought when he saw the video in which she declared, “I’ll get married within three years.”

Lee Kyu-han made Solbi smile with his reply: “Do I have to wait three years?” When Solbi asked if he had liked her even back then, he joked, “I’ve liked you for 20 years.”

The two also shared behind-the-scenes details about the hand-holding scene that drew attention on Omanchu. Solbi asked, “When we held hands in the car on Omanchu, I actually opened up a lot. I wondered why I reached over toward you and held your hand when all I had to do was complete the hand-holding mission.”

Lee Kyu-han admitted, “I don’t remember reaching over for your hand like that.” He explained that he was distracted at the time because he was driving with Solbi in the car on an unfamiliar route while filming at the same time.

Still, Lee Kyu-han confessed, “I think I unconsciously wanted to hold your hand like that.” Solbi recalled how excited she felt at the time, saying, “That part really made my heart flutter. I wondered if it meant you were determined to take the lead while also making me feel secure.”

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han will marry next April. They met through Omanchu last year and later became a couple, and officially announced their marriage on the 15th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.