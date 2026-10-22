“A Pairing No One Could Have Imagined”: ‘I Am Solo’ Season 25’s Young-soo and Soon-ja to Marry in December; “Started Dating in August, Rushed to Find a Venue” (Chonjang)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Young-soo and Soon-ja, who appeared on Season 25 of ‘I Am Solo,’ have announced their surprise wedding. After remaining friends following the show, the two grew closer and became a couple. Now they have also set a date to marry this coming December, drawing considerable interest.

On the 22nd, a video titled ‘Solo Country News: Two Years After Choosing First Impressions, We’re Getting Married. Exclusive Interview with Season 25’s Young-soo and Season 25’s Soon-ja’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Chonjang Entertainment TV.’ In the video, Young-soo and Soon-ja said they plan to marry on December 5.

The two did not become a couple while appearing on ‘I Am Solo,’ but they remained friends and kept in touch after the show. They began dating seriously last August and decided to marry in October, about two months later. They said that because they had become certain about each other despite their short time dating, they were also moving quickly with the wedding preparations.

The two also unveiled the wedding invitations they had prepared ahead of the ceremony. Young-soo said, “We did the invitations in a flash. We visited our parents on Sunday, then ordered the invitations as soon as we got back and received them by express courier the next day.” In other words, after deciding to marry, they quickly visited both families and prepared the invitations.

Soon-ja said, “We had our wedding photos taken today, so there aren’t any photos in the invitation. We included the scene where we chose our first impressions on Season 25.” Young-soo explained, “The day that scene was filmed was December 5, 2024.” By including the moment they first met in their invitation, they gave their wedding added meaning.

Young-soo also shared how they came to decide to marry. He said, “The day we seriously said, ‘Let’s get to know each other with marriage in mind,’ was August 11 this year, around the time of Liberation Day. We’ve been dating for a little over two months, and we’ve never raised our voices at each other.” He said they had understood each other without major conflict while they were a couple.

He added, “We were just honest about who we are. Then we said, ‘Let’s get married—let’s do it this year.’ We wanted it to be a meaningful day if possible, so we said we’d marry on the second anniversary [of choosing our first impressions].” Choosing their wedding date to mark the day they first met gave it a special meaning for the two of them.

They also moved quickly to book a wedding venue. Young-soo said, “It’s October 21 now, right? We said, ‘Let’s get married,’ on October 10. We talked about it and booked a venue. When we started looking in a hurry, everything was already booked. So on Sunday, we paid the deposit, then met my parents and Soon-ja’s parents.” In other words, within a short time of deciding to marry, they had looked for a venue and visited both families.

Soon-ja also described the wedding preparations, saying, “We went to get our rings made right after we said we’d get married.” After deciding to marry, the two also hurried to prepare their wedding rings and got down to the serious business of planning the wedding.

Soon-ja explained why she could decide to marry despite their short time dating. She said, “If we’d only been dating for two months, it would be hard to make that choice. But we’ve known each other for nearly two years.” Though their time together as a couple was short, they had spent plenty of time observing each other as friends and colleagues.

She added, “When you’re dating someone, you tend to show only the side of yourself that makes you look good to each other. But as colleagues, we’d seen each other swear and get angry, too. That made me agree to date with marriage in mind. I felt we’d gotten to know each other well enough to marry quickly. I was also sure of my feelings for him.” Because they already knew sides of each other that can be easy to hide in a romantic relationship, they were able to become certain about marriage quickly.

Young-soo also recalled the moment he began to feel drawn to Soon-ja. He said, “I gave a solo recital last year, but heavy snowfall brought the roads to a standstill. I said, ‘Thanks for coming,’ and Soon-ja said something warm to me. I thought, ‘Oh, what a great friend.’” Soon-ja’s warmth and thoughtfulness toward him, even in difficult circumstances, left a lasting impression.

Soon-ja said she had also taken note of Young-soo’s sense of responsibility back when they were colleagues. She said, “When we were colleagues, I saw how he treated people at gatherings. I found those qualities lovely and came to trust him a lot. He also showed initiative in group settings. I felt he had the qualities of a responsible head of a household.” Young-soo’s character and actions, which she had observed up close over a long period, played an important role in her decision to marry.

The two also shared their plans to register their marriage. Young-soo said, “When I met my parents last week, I got a marriage registration form. We have a meeting between our families next Wednesday, and I’m planning to register our marriage the following day.” Their plan to register their marriage before the wedding showed that their big day was drawing even closer.

Young-soo and Soon-ja appeared together on Season 25 of the variety show ‘I Am Solo,’ which aired on SBS PLUS and ENA in 2024. After remaining friends following the show, they became a couple and plan to marry on December 5.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.