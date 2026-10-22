Lee Hye-young reveals three-story U.S. mansion she found for her 90-year-old mother... “I worried when she cried, saying she wanted to return to Korea”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Hye-young has revealed the three-story mansion in Atlanta, U.S., that she secured for her 90-year-old mother.

On the 22nd, a video titled “First Look at a Three-Story U.S. Mansion! Lee Hye-young Visits Her Parents’ Home for the First Time in Three Years” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hye-young Can’t Be Stopped.”

That day, Lee Hye-young opened up, saying, “It makes me sad that my whole family is in the U.S. Sometimes I feel lonely on my own,” and, “When I get sick in Korea or when relatives gather for the holidays, I feel a little sad.”

She also spoke about how her health had changed, saying, “I came to my parents’ home for the first time in three years. Even though I wanted to come, I wasn’t physically well enough to make the trip, but now I’ve gotten that much healthier.”

She then showed the three-story mansion she had secured for her 90-year-old mother, who lives in the U.S. Surrounded by a dense forest, the 29-year-old house was kept in immaculate condition and had an old-world charm. A music room for her mother, a spacious dining room, and a garden she tended herself particularly caught the eye.

After finding a photograph her father had taken in her mother’s room, Lee Hye-young recalled the past. She said, “My father died about 15 or 16 years ago, and when he passed away, my mother was quite shaken emotionally.”

She recalled, “My mother said she couldn’t go into the house where she had lived with my father and asked for everything to be thrown away. She said she would take only the things she wanted to keep.”

At the time, Lee Hye-young’s older sister and older brother were both in the U.S., so she stayed in Korea and took care of their mother. Lee opened up, saying, “I had just gotten married, and I was completely overwhelmed. I also had to raise my daughter, Seohyeon, and was trying to get pregnant,” adding, “So I couldn’t properly oversee the process of my mother moving to the U.S.”

She expressed regret, saying, “I should have kept things like my father’s belongings safe. I did keep them for a while, but lost them when we moved. It’s a sad story.”

Lee Hye-young also said she had been very worried because her mother cried every day at first after moving to the U.S., saying she wanted to return to Korea. She said with relief, “The air is good now, and she seems happy. It seems like a good place for older people to live.”

She said, “I was worried my mother might pass away, so I quickly looked for a house where she could live healthily,” and continued, “If it were me, thinking I might not live long after stomach cancer surgery, I would have hurriedly picked a reasonably nice house. But my mother chose one so carefully, as if she were going to live for more than 100 years. And she ended up securing this house.”

She expressed her affection for her family, saying, “When I come here, I feel reassured about everything. I sleep well and have nothing to worry about. It makes me feel that my family is doing well.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.