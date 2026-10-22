Yoo Jae-suk is a master at maintaining his connections... Haha: “He calls around 1,700 people a day” (Hangout with Yoo)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Comedian Kwak Bum shared how he received a personal call from “the nation’s MC” Yoo Jae-suk, expressing how proud he felt.

The “Kkandori Course” planned by Kwak Bum, who takes on the role of travel planner for the second trip, gets underway in earnest in Episode 3 of MBC’s “Mwonde Mwonde! Ige Museun Nanrigo” (directed by Ahn Ji-seon and Park Eun-jin, written by Jeong Su-ye, hereafter “Mwonde Mwonde!”), airing on the 23rd.

That day, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae and Kwak Bum enjoyed water activities at a water-sports park, then shared a meal and had an honest conversation. In the warm, friendly atmosphere, Kwak Bum caught everyone’s attention by recounting how Yoo Jae-suk contacted him after a taping of the MBC variety show “Hangout with Yoo.”

Kwak Bum revealed his quiet hopes when he asked, “If I get a call from senior Yoo Jae-suk, does that mean I’ve been recognized?” Heo Kyung-hwan could not hide his surprise and envy, asking, “You got a call from him?”

Haha, meanwhile, joked about Yoo Jae-suk’s extensive network. “That guy calls around 1,700 people a day,” he said, sending the set into laughter. Kwak Bum responded, “Just making it into that group is something,” expressing how proud he was simply to have been contacted by Yoo Jae-suk.

Kwak Bum went on to explain in detail how he and Yoo Jae-suk came to be in touch. Recalling what happened, he said, “The first time, after the taping, I said, ‘Thank you for your hard work,’ and just left. The second time, he said, ‘Beom, I don’t have your number.’ The third time, he said, ‘Beom, I should’ve gotten your number then, but I didn’t,’ and just left.”

Yoo Jae-suk had been the first to ask for his contact information, but they did not actually exchange numbers at the time. Kwak Bum later got in touch with Yoo Jae-suk through Joo Woo-jae. “But he got my number from Woo-jae and texted me first. Then he called,” he boasted. The members were captivated by the story of how Yoo Jae-suk had texted first and then even called him personally.

Kwak Bum’s pride was short-lived, however, as Haha immediately started making playful “accusations” about Yoo Jae-suk, drawing laughs. He joked to Kwak Bum, “Next, he’ll ask you to lend him money,” and Heo Kyung-hwan chimed in, “After that, he won’t answer your calls.”

The members’ witty banter reportedly continued, further enlivening the atmosphere, after Kwak Bum kicked things off by boasting that Yoo Jae-suk had contacted him. Viewers are eager to see what other stories and candid conversations will unfold on the “Kkandori Course” Kwak Bum has prepared.

The ultimate extreme experience, the “Kkandori Course,” and the four men’s candid behind-the-scenes talk can be seen in Episode 3 of MBC’s “Mwonde Mwonde! Ige Museun Nanrigo,” airing Friday, October 23, at 9:20 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.