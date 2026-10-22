Lee Ji-hye embroiled in controversy over buying up 11 items at Sungsimdang... Turns out she bought for the production crew too: “I feel wronged”

[Jung An-ji, Sportschosun] Singer Lee Ji-hye directly addressed the controversy over buying up bread at Sungsimdang in Daejeon. After explaining that she had bought bread to share with the filming staff, footage also showed her buying bread for the production crew, drawing attention.

On the 22nd, a video titled “At the Center of the Controversy! Lee Ji-hye Gives Full Explanation of the Daejeon Sungsimdang Buying-Up Incident (I Feel Wronged)” was posted on the YouTube channel Unpleasantly Nosy Sister.

As Lee Ji-hye embarked on a Daejeon bread bus tour in the video, she first drew interest by saying in the description, “This will probably be a video in which I fully explain the article saying I bought up everything at Sungsimdang.”

Recently, Lee Ji-hye posted a photo proving her visit to Sungsimdang on social media with the caption “For all of us.” Some people then criticized her for bulk-buying, saying the 11 bags of bread showed no consideration for those behind her in line.

When controversy arose, Lee Ji-hye responded directly: “Buying everything up? I’m curious why people are creating controversy. On my way back after visiting Daejeon for a shoot, I only helped with the payment so all the staff could each take one.”

The video then showed Lee Ji-hye actually buying bread for the production crew as well.

That day, Lee Ji-hye visited Sungsimdang Cake Boutique as the final stop on her bread tour and managed to enter the store after waiting in a long line. “They say you’ll regret it if you buy too little,” she said, then bought a roll cake and a Cake Siru, both must-buy items.

A little later, when Lee Ji-hye was seen holding two Melon Siru, one Shine Muscat and four Fig Siru that she had bought, the production crew remarked, “You’ve got some pull,” making everyone laugh.

The production crew member continued, “I bought one whole-melon cake, but when I came out, there were so many. I wondered, ‘Who bought all of these?’ Then I realized we have a lot of people.” The crew member explained that they had bought seven in total for Lee Ji-hye and her husband, as well as the production crew.

Lee Ji-hye explained, “There are a lot of us right now. If my husband and I buy three and the production crew each gets one, that’s seven.” Later, at the Sungsimdang main store, she bought kimchi rice balls for the production crew too, then quickly left the store.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.