Kim Ji-min, Kim Jun-ho’s wife, really five months pregnant? Jung Yi-rang stunned by her slim bump: “Your bump is smaller than mine”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Comedian Kim Ji-min shared an update at five months pregnant and set off on her first prenatal trip. Gazing out at the sea, she wished for the safe birth of her baby, and shared the happiness of an expectant mother as she described the overwhelming emotion of feeling the baby move for the first time.

On the 22nd, a video titled “Women’s Friendship Lasts Until Death: A Full-Course Romantic Getaway at Sea | Simsa Sookso Ep. 1” was uploaded to the YouTube channel Channel S. The video showed Kim Ji-min, Jung Yi-rang and Hwang Bo-ra setting off on a cruise from Busan to Japan. The three enjoyed the cruise’s various facilities and spent a relaxing time away from their everyday routines.

Before the trip, Kim Ji-min confidently declared, “I’m exactly 20 weeks and 3 days today, and I’ll show you whether pregnant women can travel on a cruise this comfortably.” Now 20 weeks pregnant, she set off on the cruise herself and shared a special glimpse into life as an expectant mother.

The three stayed in a Royal Suite that cost 700,000 won per person for a one-way trip. Impressed by the luxurious room, Hwang Bo-ra said, “I have to get my 700,000 won’s worth,” showing her enthusiasm. Jung Yi-rang also couldn’t hide her excitement, saying, “Are we allowed to enjoy this kind of luxury?” The three expressed their excitement about the special trip and began their cruise in earnest.

After boarding the cruise ship, the three relaxed and enjoyed the various amenities on board. Kim Ji-min, in particular, gazed out at the open sea and shared her tender feelings for the baby in her womb. She made a wish, saying, “I hope Dooreup is born safely.” By mentioning Dooreup, the baby’s prenatal nickname, she conveyed her heartfelt wish for the baby to be born healthy.

Watching her, Jung Yi-rang said, “It’s Kim Ji-min’s first prenatal trip. It’s meaningful,” adding significance to the special moment. Kim Ji-min also caught people’s attention by sharing a recent change she had experienced. “I felt the baby move for the first time yesterday. It was like a fish swimming by, going ‘plip, plip,’” she explained. She vividly described the moment she first felt the baby move in her womb, revealing how deeply moved she was.

Jung Yi-rang was visibly surprised by Kim Ji-min’s story. She asked, “Don’t people usually start feeling the baby move after the fourth month?” Kim Ji-min replied, “I’m five months along.” Jung Yi-rang was taken aback: “You’re five months along? Why is your bump so small? It’s smaller than mine.” She was surprised that Kim Ji-min’s bump was relatively inconspicuous despite her saying she was five months pregnant.

Kim Ji-min continued to express her affection for the baby’s movements. “It feels so nice. It’s like a little wriggler,” she said, sharing her joy at feeling the baby move in her womb. She said the first movements felt as if a tiny living thing were moving, warming viewers’ hearts as she showed how much she treasured the connection with her baby.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho after they publicly dated, and is currently pregnant. She is due to give birth in February next year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.