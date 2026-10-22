Do Kyung-wan sighs over maintenance fees for a 12-billion-won home as his stocks fall 40% and his bank balance sits at 250,000 won

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Do Kyung-wan opened up about his real-life financial situation, revealing losses on his stock investments and a tight bank balance.

On the episode of KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” aired on the 22nd, a refrigerator dedicated to drinking snacks belonging to Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan was revealed.

Do Kyung-wan first checked his stocks that day and sighed at the market downturn he faced as soon as trading opened, saying, “Why is it falling? I went in with leverage.” Leverage is an investment method in which gains double when an investment is profitable, but losses can also be at least twice as large.

Then, while checking another investment, Do Kyung-wan let out a string of expletives and drew laughs with his genuine reaction.

Do Kyung-wan hung his head, saying, “I’m down 40%.” He said, “I bought in at 490,000 won, but it’s down to 290,000 won,” and could not hide his dismay as his holdings fell one after another.

Then Do Kyung-wan candidly revealed, “Meanwhile, 10,000 won for the rotating savings club was withdrawn from my bank account, leaving a balance of 254,795 won.” He said, “A lot of money goes into our household. The person who earns significantly more is paying for the really big expenses,” adding, “I said, ‘I can’t contribute nothing. I’ll pay the maintenance fees.’” But when Do Kyung-wan checked last month’s maintenance bill, his sigh at the unexpectedly large expense drew laughs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.