Oh Yoon-ah, who remarried, shows off her stunning figure at a wedding dress fitting: “Which one should I choose?”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah showed off her beautiful bridal look in a wedding dress.

On the 22nd, Oh Yoon-ah posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “Which one should I choose...”

In the photos, Oh Yoon-ah showed off her elegant bridal look in wedding dresses of different designs.

Oh Yoon-ah, a former racing model from the industry's first generation, wore a variety of dresses in her own style, with her tall 170-cm frame and slender 53-kg figure. From a mermaid dress that emphasized her curves to a voluminous A-line dress, she showed off a perfect fit that drew admiration.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah has raised her son, who has a developmental disability, on her own since divorcing in 2015. Last July, she registered her marriage to a non-celebrity man and announced that she had remarried, receiving many congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.