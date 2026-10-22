Song Joong-ki cracks a joke after becoming a father of two: “A master role? There aren’t many besides me” (Master Jang Hang-jun)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Stars from actor Song Joong-ki to Seolhyun and Shim Eun-kyung have expressed their interest in working with director Jang Hang-jun. The actors’ eager attention and playful casting pitches for Jang, who has joined the ranks of “masters” after becoming a director of a film that drew 10 million moviegoers, brought laughs.

Interview videos featuring stars with ties to director Jang Hang-jun were released on SBS’s “Master Jang Hang-jun,” which aired on the 22nd. The actors showed their respect for Jang and shared their honest desire to appear in his work, each showcasing a distinct charm.

Song Joong-ki was the first to offer a friendly joke about director Jang Hang-jun’s changed stature. “Now that you’ve become a director of a film that drew 16 million moviegoers, it feels like something has changed. I feel like I have to make a good impression on you,” he said. “Shouldn’t you cast someone in the role of a master? I don’t think there are many people besides me. I’ll have a serious talk with you when no one else is around.” He subtly revealed his desire to appear in Jang’s next project, making an active pitch for himself.

Shim Eun-kyung also expressed her deep respect for director Jang Hang-jun. “You told me, ‘Eun-kyung, you’re a superstar, so walk with your head held high.’ He’s a director I truly respect from the bottom of my heart. I keep thinking deep down that he’ll definitely ask me to join him someday,” she said. Recalling the kind words she had heard from Jang in the past, she shared her hope that they would work together someday.

Seolhyun also expressed her anticipation about working with director Jang Hang-jun. “I have so much respect for him. As an actor, I’d really like to work with him at least once. I’d love to experience his direction. If he’d just call me, even for a small role, I’d come running,” she said. Her heartfelt appeal to be part of Jang’s work, regardless of the size of the role, caught people’s attention.

Kim Eui-sung shared his desire to appear in Jang’s work, adding his trademark humor. “I’d have to pay to be cast. He seems to think it’s very important to get actors to send coffee trucks. Maybe I’d have to provide around 20 coffee trucks to get a part,” he said, drawing laughs. Joking that he would have to arrange coffee trucks first to appear in director Jang Hang-jun’s work, he showed off their special closeness.

Actor Jang Hyun-sung, known as a close friend of director Jang Hang-jun, turned the mood on its head with a pointed remark. “You probably know that I have a few things about your past in my possession. Don’t forget,” he said, prompting laughter. His joke, the kind only someone who had known Jang for a long time could make, revealed their strong bond.

Comedian Jang Doyoun revealed director Jang Hang-jun’s changed drinking habits. “Now that his status has changed, you’d think he’d be drinking soju, but he was drinking whisky,” she said, bringing laughs. With a witty remark, she highlighted how Jang’s atmosphere had changed since the success of his work.

Jang Doyoun also responded enthusiastically when the production team asked what she would do if director Jang Hang-jun personally offered her an audition. “I’d be so honored. Please, just cast me in something once,” she said, even rubbing her hands together, sending the set into a fit of laughter. With her characteristic wit and playful audacity, she showed her eagerness to appear in his work without hiding her affection for Jang.

From Song Joong-ki to Shim Eun-kyung, Seolhyun, Kim Eui-sung, Jang Hyun-sung and Jang Doyoun, a range of stars have caught people’s attention by expressing their desire to appear in director Jang Hang-jun’s work. As their casting appeals—blending respect, friendship and humor—continue, anticipation is also growing for Jang’s next project.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki married British actress Katy Louise Saunders in 2023, and they have a son and a daughter.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.