Do Kyung-wan on the harsh reality of maintaining a 12 billion won home: “I don’t even let the kids flush the toilet” (“Fun-Staurant”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] TV personality Do Kyung-wan drew laughs when he said he doesn’t even let the kids flush the toilet to save on maintenance fees.

The KBS 2TV show “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”), which aired on the 22nd, featured the reveal of a refrigerator dedicated to drinking snacks for Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan’s household.

That day, Do Kyung-wan sighed at the downturn he faced as soon as the market opened, saying, “Why is it dropping? I’m down 40%.” He then openly revealed that his bank account balance was 254,795 won, drawing attention.

“A lot of money goes into our household. The person who earns a lot is paying the really big bills,” Do Kyung-wan said. “I said, ‘I can’t just pay nothing. I’ll cover the maintenance fees.’” He could only sigh at the thought of paying them. In April 2024, Jang Yoon-jeong bought a penthouse in Seoul’s Yongsan-gu for 12 billion won, paying entirely in cash.

After checking last month’s maintenance bill, Do Kyung-wan said, “We spent 58,000 won more on water. We used 1,700 kW more electricity.” He grumbled, “What annoys me is, why does everyone need to cool off in their own room? And why does everyone have to wash separately?” When he added, “The difference in the electricity bill between the air-conditioning off-season and the season was XX0,000 won,” the production staff were startled. According to Do, that amount would have been enough to buy one share of XX-nix and three shares of XX Electronics.

When Do Kyung-wan said, “I was against moving here,” the production staff replied, “You’re Jang Yoon-jeong’s man, so you have to bear the weight of the crown.” Boom then drew laughs by saying, “The weight of the crown is 1.5 million won.”

Do Kyung-wan expressed his frustration, saying, “I don’t even have work, but I got into stocks to try to earn enough to cover the maintenance fees...” The production staff asked, “Is that why you don’t turn on the air conditioner for us either?” Do replied, “I don’t even let our kids flush the toilet,” prompting a wave of criticism.

After briefly going out and returning, Do Kyung-wan saw Jang Yoon-jeong with the air conditioner running at full blast. He immediately switched it off and even took the batteries out of the remote, drawing peals of laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.