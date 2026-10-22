Roy Kim Turns Down Request to Sing at Ji Ye-eun and VATA’s Wedding: “If I Don’t Do It, People Talk Behind My Back, So I’ve Decided Not to Do Any”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Roy Kim found himself in an awkward position over singing at actress Ji Ye-eun and dancer VATA’s wedding. It emerged that he had previously promised Ji Ye-eun he would sing at the wedding, and Roy Kim drew attention by opening up about why he finds it difficult to agree to wedding-song requests.

On the 22nd, a video titled “Are You Going to Sing at Ye-eun’s Wedding...? (Feat. Roy Kim, Modern Tarzan)” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “GYM JONG KOOK.” The video showed Roy Kim and Modern Tarzan appearing as guests, working out with Kim Jong-kook and chatting about various topics.

That day, Kim Jong-kook asked Roy Kim, “You get a ton of requests to sing at weddings, don’t you?” Roy Kim replied, “That’s right. That’s why I haven’t been able to do it,” explaining that he gets so many requests that he finds it difficult to accept them readily.

He also spoke about the difficulties these requests create in his relationships. Roy Kim said, “When I sing for someone, other people say things like, ‘Aren’t I just as close to you?’ and ‘Then shouldn’t you do it for me too?’” He added, “They talk about me behind my back because I wasn’t able to sing at their wedding,” revealing his hurt feelings. If he agrees to sing for one person, it becomes difficult to turn down requests from other acquaintances, while refusing can leave them feeling hurt.

Kim Jong-kook strongly sympathized. “I sing at weddings as many as five times a month. For people I’m close to, I sing and give a cash gift. That can be pretty hard,” he said. His point was that, even apart from wanting to celebrate a close acquaintance’s marriage, taking on wedding performances repeatedly can become burdensome.

However, recalling the time Roy Kim appeared on the SBS variety show “Running Man,” Kim Jong-kook asked him an unexpected question. “When Ye-eun asked you to sing at her wedding, didn’t you say you would?” he pointed out. He brought up the fact that Roy Kim, who said he found it difficult to accept such requests, had actually made a promise to Ji Ye-eun.

Roy Kim looked flustered and said, “Did I?” He then added, “If the timing works out, and since I’m so happy for her, I’d like to do it for her...” but was unable to give an immediate answer. He seemed to want to celebrate her, but was hesitating because of the pressure surrounding wedding performances.

In the end, Kim Jong-kook called Ji Ye-eun himself to confirm what had happened. Ji Ye-eun, who answered the call, also remembered having asked Roy Kim to sing at her wedding. “He said he would. I think that’s right,” she recalled.

Kim Jong-kook explained what had happened at the time: “You told me then, ‘When you were thinking about getting married, you brought it up with Roy.’” Ji Ye-eun replied, “That’s absolutely right,” and added, “I told him when we were having gukbap.” The two had talked about a wedding song with marriage in mind while sharing a meal.

But when Roy Kim seemed uncomfortable, Ji Ye-eun hinted that she was hurt. “If you really don’t want to do it...” she said, and Roy Kim explained, “It’s not that I don’t want to.” He clarified that he was finding it difficult to decide because of various circumstances, not because he did not want to sing at the wedding.

Kim Jong-kook backed Roy Kim up and explained the situation. “It’s not that he doesn’t want to. Roy has set a rule for himself not to sing at weddings, and the company is handling it that way,” he said.

Still remembering the promise, Ji Ye-eun expressed her disappointment once again. “Then why did you say you would back then?” she asked, adding, “Are you going back on your word?” Her remarks drew laughter. A playful back-and-forth continued between Roy Kim, who had previously said he would sing, and Ji Ye-eun, who remembered it clearly.

As things grew even more awkward, Kim Jong-kook hurriedly changed the subject. He asked Ji Ye-eun, “Are the wedding preparations going well?” She replied, “I’m heading to get a massage now, and then...” Kim Jong-kook wrapped up the call with a well-wish: “Take good care of yourself so you’ll be a beautiful bride.”

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun will marry dancer VATA on December 12.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.