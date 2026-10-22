'Missing' rumors swirl around YouTuber Gilbadak, who goes live to confirm he’s alive: “I haven’t been kidnapped or held captive. I’m alive and well.”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] YouTuber Gilbadak has spoken out about rumors that he had gone missing and shared an update on how he is doing.

On the 22nd, Gilbadak went live on his YouTube channel under the title “Sorry this took so long—I’m checking in to say I’m alive.”

In the broadcast, Gilbadak reappeared after a long absence, saying, “I’m alive and well.” He then explained how various suspicions surrounding his YouTube channel had recently arisen. “I posted in the community because I’d stopped uploading videos to YouTube, and rumors started showing up in the comments. So I left a post there. But it got bigger,” he said.

Gilbadak had previously been swept up in rumors that he had gone missing after stopping his YouTube activity and not sharing any news. On the 21st, SBS’s Y-Story also posted a request for information on its official channel, saying, “We’re waiting to hear from YouTuber Gilbadak or people who know him.” News that even the show’s production team was publicly waiting to hear from him once again fueled concern about his whereabouts.

Gilbadak eventually appeared on camera himself to address the missing-person rumors. “I’m not being held hostage. I’m doing fine on my own,” he said, adding, “I saw people asking if I’d been kidnapped, but that makes no sense.” He expressed disbelief at the kidnapping suspicions circulating online and stressed that he was safe.

He also directly answered questions from viewers watching the livestream. “This isn’t AI. I’m not being threatened or held captive. No one is keeping me locked up,” Gilbadak said. “I haven’t deleted any comments. I’m not in Korea—I’m in Australia right now.” He also pushed back against suspicions that his voice and videos had been generated by artificial intelligence, as well as speculation that someone was controlling him.

He repeatedly reassured those worried about his safety. “I’m safe. I’m not in a dangerous situation. I’m safe,” Gilbadak said, adding, “This is live. It’s not AI. Today’s date is Thursday, October 22.” He appeared to have gone live to address the suspicions that had arisen during his prolonged silence.

He also revealed why he had stopped posting on YouTube. “It’s been a little over a year since I came to Australia, and life here was so hectic. I was working almost all the time,” Gilbadak said. He explained that he had little time to focus on making YouTube content while continuing to live in Australia.

Equipment problems also delayed his video editing. “I think I wrote about it in the community, but my laptop got water-damaged while I was traveling, and it’s had problems ever since. Recently it hasn’t been turning on or working properly, so I haven’t been able to edit. It’s in bad shape,” he said.

Gilbadak also explained why the wording in his earlier community post was awkward. “I think I wrote it in a rush without using periods. I wanted to get something up quickly, so it was all over the place,” he said. He seemed to mean that the hastily written, brief post had caused misunderstandings.

Gilbadak is a female YouTuber who has shared backpacking content about traveling around the world on a budget. Her YouTube channel currently has 52 videos. However, subscribers began to worry when no new long-form videos appeared after her video about traveling in India, posted about a year ago.

Comments on her last video included messages along the lines of, “Did something happen to you?” and “I hope you made it back safely.” Some viewers worried that something might have happened to her during her trip to India, and her prolonged absence led to rumors that she had gone missing.

Then, about three months ago, a post updating viewers on her situation appeared in Gilbadak’s YouTube community. It said, “I finished my trip and I’m alive,” and, “I got burned out trying to make good videos, and what I kept putting off—‘I’ll do it now,’ ‘I’ll do it soon’—ended up turning into this.” She cited burnout as the reason she had been unable to upload videos for so long.

She went on to say, “I safely completed my 13-month trip, and nothing happened in India,” and apologized for not keeping people updated.

But even after the post appeared, some subscribers’ doubts did not subside. They pointed to differences in the tone and punctuation compared with her previous videos and posts. One subscriber commented, “The previous posts almost always had periods or exclamation marks, but this one doesn’t have any at all, so it does feel a bit off. She should at least post a photo so everyone won’t worry.”

Questions also continued on online forums. Some users said things such as the country setting on her YouTube channel and the writing style of her recent YouTube Shorts seemed suspicious. One user said, “One livestream would settle this,” expressing the hope that Gilbadak would appear in person and let people know she was safe.

Gilbadak, whose prolonged absence from YouTube and the questions surrounding her community post had fueled rumors that she was missing, has now shared an update herself through this livestream. She has made clear that she is currently living in Australia and is not in danger, such as being kidnapped or held captive. Her worried subscribers are likely to continue following her situation.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.