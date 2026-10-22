“Jin Hua is a layabout; people don’t change”: Ham So-won’s mother fumes, firmly opposes her daughter’s reunion with him after all she’s been through

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] As Ham So-won considers remarrying her ex-husband Jin Hua, who cared for her after a car accident, her mother strongly objects.

The episode of MBN’s “Scoop World,” which aired on the 22nd, featured Ham So-won considering getting back together with her ex-husband Jin Hua, who is 18 years her junior.

That day, ahead of renovations to her home, Ham So-won moved with her daughter into a studio apartment where they would stay temporarily. Jin Hua also came by to help with the move.

Jin Hua has reportedly been visiting frequently lately to help Ham So-won, who underwent two surgeries after a car accident last April and is undergoing rehabilitation. “I come often because Ham So-won is ill and there’s no one to look after the child,” he said.

Ham So-won said that the way she viewed Jin Hua had changed after the car accident. “I needed someone with me when I was moved from the intensive care unit to a general ward. At the time, I had a urinary catheter and a bowel tube, and was even wearing a diaper,” she said. “They had to carry me, and when I thought about who I could let see me like that, the only person was Jin Hua.” She added, “I’d always thought he was just a child, but when he cared for me, I discovered a new side of him.”

Jin Hua wanted to stay overnight at the new home that day, but Ham So-won persuaded him, saying, “My mom is coming today. She doesn’t know about the situation right now.”

Later, Ham So-won’s mother came to the house and got angry when she learned that Jin Hua had helped with the move. She expressed her distrust of her former son-in-law, saying, “People don’t change.”

Ham So-won’s mother said, “My daughter works so hard to earn money, and it would be a big help if her son-in-law earned money too.” She added disapprovingly, “I wish they could have lived well together, but my son-in-law is a layabout. He works for a few days, then suddenly takes off somewhere. He doesn’t stick with a job.”

She said she was especially worried that her daughter might go through the same hardships again, because Jin Hua reminded her of her own husband.

Ham So-won said, “I know why my mom dislikes those things about Jin Hua. It’s because my dad was like that.” She added, “I understand what she finds displeasing about Jin Hua, because she’s projecting her own experiences onto him.”

Meanwhile, Ham So-won and Jin Hua overcame their 18-year age difference and married in 2018, and they have a daughter together. They legally divorced in December 2022, and Ham So-won publicly announced the divorce in 2024.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.