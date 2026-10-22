Kim Sung-ryung: “Miss Korea winner? Made it after 20 days of preparation; those who prepared for months were all eliminated”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Kim Sung-ryung shared the story behind being crowned Miss Korea.

On the 22nd, a video titled “The older sisters’ stories from the past hit just right! You too? Oh, me too! (feat. Kim Sung-ryung & Choi Jung-won)” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “The Couple Next Door Seo Hyun-chul and Chung Jae-eun.” In the video, actresses Kim Sung-ryung, who plays Amanda in the play The Glass Menagerie, and Choi Jung-won appeared and shared various stories.

That day, Kim Sung-ryung recalled being selected as Miss Korea in the 32nd Miss Korea pageant in 1988. She shared an unexpected behind-the-scenes story, saying that she had spent less time preparing for the pageant than she had expected.

Kim Sung-ryung said, “I’m not sure I’d call it fate, but I applied for Miss Korea when there was exactly one month to go (and was selected).” Unlike the other contestants, who had spent a long time preparing for the Miss Korea pageant, she won after a relatively short period of preparation.

Describing what happened at the time, she explained, “There were girls at Serri Hair Salon who had been preparing for about six months, but I had only 20 days left until the final round of the Miss Seoul pageant. I started preparing then, and I made it,” adding, “All the girls who had prepared for months were eliminated, and I was the only one who made it.”

Kim Sung-ryung added, “You never know what might happen in life,” reflecting on life’s unexpected moments.

Kim Sung-ryung then spoke candidly about her self-care routine, which often draws attention. In particular, she showed humility while talking about her fellow guest, Choi Jung-won.

She joked, “People ask me about my secret to self-care, but I don’t even come close—Jung-won is truly unbelievable. When people ask me, I just say, ‘I was born this way.’” She drew laughs with her witty response: while expressing admiration for Choi Jung-won’s exceptional self-care, she said that when asked about her own secret, she tells people it is simply something she was born with.

Meanwhile, Kim Sung-ryung made her debut in the entertainment industry after being selected as Miss Korea in 1988.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.