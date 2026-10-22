Kim Sung-ryung: “Miss Korea winner? Made it after 20 days of preparation; those who prepared for months were all eliminated”

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Kim Sung-ryung: “Miss Korea winner? Made it after 20 days of preparation; those who prepared for months were all eliminated”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Kim Sung-ryung shared the story behind being crowned Miss Korea.

On the 22nd, a video titled “The older sisters’ stories from the past hit just right! You too? Oh, me too! (feat. Kim Sung-ryung & Choi Jung-won)” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “The Couple Next Door Seo Hyun-chul and Chung Jae-eun.” In the video, actresses Kim Sung-ryung, who plays Amanda in the play The Glass Menagerie, and Choi Jung-won appeared and shared various stories.

That day, Kim Sung-ryung recalled being selected as Miss Korea in the 32nd Miss Korea pageant in 1988. She shared an unexpected behind-the-scenes story, saying that she had spent less time preparing for the pageant than she had expected.

Kim Sung-ryung said, “I’m not sure I’d call it fate, but I applied for Miss Korea when there was exactly one month to go (and was selected).” Unlike the other contestants, who had spent a long time preparing for the Miss Korea pageant, she won after a relatively short period of preparation.

Kim Sung-ryung: “Miss Korea winner? Made it after 20 days of preparation; those who prepared for months were all eliminated”

Describing what happened at the time, she explained, “There were girls at Serri Hair Salon who had been preparing for about six months, but I had only 20 days left until the final round of the Miss Seoul pageant. I started preparing then, and I made it,” adding, “All the girls who had prepared for months were eliminated, and I was the only one who made it.”

Kim Sung-ryung added, “You never know what might happen in life,” reflecting on life’s unexpected moments.

Kim Sung-ryung then spoke candidly about her self-care routine, which often draws attention. In particular, she showed humility while talking about her fellow guest, Choi Jung-won.

She joked, “People ask me about my secret to self-care, but I don’t even come close—Jung-won is truly unbelievable. When people ask me, I just say, ‘I was born this way.’” She drew laughs with her witty response: while expressing admiration for Choi Jung-won’s exceptional self-care, she said that when asked about her own secret, she tells people it is simply something she was born with.

Meanwhile, Kim Sung-ryung made her debut in the entertainment industry after being selected as Miss Korea in 1988.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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Sohee, Kim
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