Kangnam’s ‘filial piety flex’: He gifts his mother a studio leased for two years—“Mom, you can lean on me”

[Jung An-ji, Sportschosun] Singer Kangnam showed his exceptional devotion to his mother by setting up a studio just for her.

On the 22nd, a video was posted on the YouTube channel Neighborhood Friend Kangnami, titled “Today, Kangnami Is a Dutiful Son: I Signed a Building Contract for My Mother.”

Kangnam explained why he had prepared a special project to show his devotion to his mother, who had even started hearing things that weren’t there. “I’ve teased Mom too much, and she’s been under a lot of stress. She says she hears my voice when she’s walking down the street.”

Kangnam recalled, “There were a lot of times when it was just Mom and me,” adding, “Even when we were in Hawaii, Mom and I lived together in a studio apartment for a year.” He continued, “Even though the place was small, Mom made a little gaming room for me in a corner. She put in so much effort.” He explained, “Thinking about that made me feel grateful, so I set up a studio for Mom, who enjoys painting as a hobby.”

A little while later, his mother arrived, and Kangnam introduced the space: “This is your studio, Mom.” But she smiled, unable to believe it right away. When Kangnam said, “I signed a two-year lease,” his mother finally smiled brightly, saying, “A studio is my dream.” She then told Kangnam, “This is the best thing my son has ever done,” expressing her gratitude.

A little while later, the space was filled with colorful, cherished works bearing his mother’s handiwork, drawing attention.

Kangnam also prepared a handwritten letter to his mother, expressing his heartfelt feelings with the help of AI, adding to the emotion. He said, “I keep thinking about the things Mom swallowed alone behind that smiling face, saying, ‘It’s okay.’ When I imagine Mom wandering around lost while holding her child’s hand in a place where she couldn’t properly communicate in Japanese, my heart feels heavy.” He added, “How scared must Mom have been then, and how hard must she have tried to become stronger?” as he thought back on his mother.

Kangnam went on to express his sincere apology and affection, saying, “I’m sorry it took me so long to say, ‘Mom, you can lean on me.’ It brings me to tears,” and, “I’m truly sorry I made Mom cry alone.” His mother shed tears of emotion, moving viewers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.