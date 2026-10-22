Kim Dae-hee moves to a hidden-gem Han River-view apartment... “3 billion won cheaper than nearby properties; invested in remodeling”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jang Dong-min revealed that Kim Dae-hee had moved into a standalone apartment by the Han River that was 2 billion to 3 billion won cheaper than nearby branded apartment complexes.

The episode of MBC’s Where Is My Home, which aired on the 22nd, showed Jang Dong-min, Ko Young-bae and Kim Hee-jae visiting a promising single-building apartment in downtown Seoul.

That day, Jang Dong-min explained, “The neighborhood’s top apartment complexes are large-scale and branded. They’re bound to be expensive. But amid all that, there’s a single-building apartment that’s a hidden gem, like an undiscovered rough diamond.”

He continued, “Even the transaction volume is low. People don’t know about it, so there’s little buying and selling,” adding, “The price is much more reasonable than surrounding market prices, and you can get it at a low price while still enjoying all the infrastructure. Even places with similar floor areas can differ in price by as much as 1 billion won.”

Ko Young-bae responded by raising a question: “In real estate, people say, ‘There’s a reason for every price difference.’ If the difference is 1 billion won, there must be a reason, right?”

Jang Dong-min then brought up Kim Dae-hee’s case. He said, “Kim Dae-hee moved into a standalone apartment,” adding, “It’s a single-building apartment right by the Han River, and it’s 2 billion to 3 billion won cheaper than the branded apartment right behind it.”

He continued, “He invested the money he saved in remodeling, which greatly improved the quality of the home,” praising Kim Dae-hee’s house as “the kind of place that would surprise you when you walk in.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.