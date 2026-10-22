Childless Han Go-eun says she’ll leave her entire fortune to husband Young-soo Shin: “I wrote in my will that he could have all my assets”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Han Go-eun said she plans to leave all her assets to her husband, Young-soo Shin, after writing a mock will.

On the 22nd, a video titled “Why Han Go-eun Met with a Lawyer and Wrote a Will with Her Husband” was posted on Han Go-eun’s YouTube channel, “Goeun Unnie Han Go-eun.”

In the video, Han Go-eun and her husband, Young-soo Shin, met with attorney Jeong Jae-min and discussed legal matters relevant to married life, including inheritance between spouses and how to write a will.

Han Go-eun first explained why she had invited the lawyer. “As I’ve made my way through life’s ups and downs, I’ve found myself thinking about a lot of things. At my age, both life and death feel heavier than they did when I was younger,” she said. “When I thought about how I could live my life more fully, I realized I had so many questions. That’s why I invited you.”

As she grew older, she had begun to think more deeply about life and death than before, and wanted to learn about various legal matters so she could make the most of the life ahead of her.

Han Go-eun went on to say, “I want to learn about the laws relevant to married life,” and voiced questions about property division and inheritance. She asked about various situations that could arise between spouses, saying, “One person might pass away first, and we could also end up going our separate ways, couldn’t we?”

In particular, the couple wrote mock wills as they explored what the surviving spouse should prepare for if one of them were to die first. Although the subject could have felt rather heavy, their affection for each other also emerged naturally as they wrote out their wills.

The lawyer explained how to write a will: “Usually, when writing a will, you write ‘Will’ at the top and list your assets and heirs. You write things like, ‘The remaining assets shall be distributed according to the respective names,’ and, ‘The executor of the will shall be [name].’”

Han Go-eun’s mock will was then revealed. “I just wrote, ‘Honey, you can have all of it [my assets],’” she said, expressing her intention to leave everything she owned to her husband. She added that she had written, “My husband gets all the assets I have, and he should take good care of Haru and Sinbi [our pet dogs].”

Along with leaving her assets to her husband, she added a request that he take good care of Haru and Sinbi, the pet dogs she cherishes. Han Go-eun’s heartfelt words in the will conveyed her deep trust in her husband and her affection for the dogs.

Her husband, Young-soo Shin, also wrote a mock will. He said he included a fictional list of assets along with the words, “I love you, honey. I’ve always been grateful to you.” His will conveyed not only details about his assets but also the love and gratitude he wanted to express to his wife, bringing a warm feeling to the video.

Through the rather weighty subject of wills, the couple found out what they wanted to say to each other. As they discussed practical concerns about property and inheritance, they also expressed feelings that are not always easy to bring up, revealing their special affection for one another.

Meanwhile, Han Go-eun married non-celebrity Young-soo Shin, who is four years her junior, in 2015. Han Go-eun previously appeared with her husband on Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class” (hereafter “Groom’s Class”), where she said they had no plans to have children. At the time, she drew attention with her matter-of-fact response: “A child at my age? I’m 49 now.”

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.