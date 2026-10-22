Kim Hye-seon underwent breast surgery after a bad relationship... Shocked by her husband’s words: “Take out the implants”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Kim Hye-seon opened up about how a bad relationship shattered her self-esteem and led her to undergo breast surgery.

Airing on the 22nd, MBN’s “Scoop World” revealed the story of how Kim met her German husband, Stefan, and eventually decided to marry him.

That day, Kim recalled the time when she became popular for her one-of-a-kind muscular persona just a year after her debut. “There weren’t any female characters who did physical comedy back then, so I was constantly given nicknames like ‘female Kim Byung-man’ and ‘female Kim Jong-kook,’” she said.

But she also experienced unpleasant things because of the character. Kim opened up: “As I was walking down the street, people would touch me because they were curious whether I was really that muscular. If we were pressed close together in an elevator, they would touch me and then run out when the doors opened. They’d also ask me to try breaking a table. I was subjected to a lot of really mean-spirited pranks.”

After achieving great popularity, Kim abruptly stopped working. She confessed, “Maybe I had hoped to meet someone who, even though I’m a celebrity, could see me as ‘the woman Kim Hye-seon.’ But I met someone who saw me as a female celebrity who looked like a man—or maybe I simply met the wrong person—and I even had breast surgery.”

She continued, “I thought, ‘Would that make me more feminine?’ But I think it only changed my appearance. I’d never been that way before, but after I met that person, my self-esteem completely hit rock bottom and my depression intensified even more. It was really difficult,” she said.

Eventually, Kim left to study in Germany, almost as if fleeing, in order to survive, and met her husband, Stefan, there. She recalled, “We were getting along well, but then my breast implants suddenly started causing problems, and I thought I should have them removed. I told my husband honestly, and his first words were, ‘If you’re uncomfortable, take them out.’”

She added, “At first, I wondered whether one of the reasons my husband liked me was my appearance. So when he said that, I was initially shocked.”

She revealed that this was the moment she decided to marry Stefan: “When I came out after the surgery, my husband hugged me and said, ‘I’m glad your heart is closer.’ That was the second time I felt sure. I thought I had to hold on to this person no matter what.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.