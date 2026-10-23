“Unmarried at 43,” Jang Hee-jin: “Moon Chae-won is younger than me but got married first... I’m angry”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Jang Hee-jin opened up about her growing anxiety over the future as she gets older and her candid concerns about marriage.

On the 22nd, a video titled “How Moon Chae-won and Jang Hee-jin Manage Their Anger” was posted on the YouTube channel “Moon Chae-won Moon Che-won.”

That day, Jang Hee-jin opened up, saying, “I feel like it’s getting harder to live while trying so hard as I get older, one year at a time.”

She continued, “Am I socially successful at this age? I’m not, and I feel like I haven’t achieved a single thing.” She added, “Then I have to keep working hard, but that’s not easy,” sharing her candid feelings.

When the monk said, “It’s okay to live a little more comfortably,” Jang Hee-jin replied, “Then I feel so anxious about the future,” appearing unable to easily put aside her worries about what lies ahead.

Jang Hee-jin said, “I’m at an age when I have to worry about aging, too. I’m probably at my prettiest today, right?” She added, “From here on, I can only get uglier. That makes me so anxious.”

Speaking about marriage, Jang Hee-jin said, “Moon Chae-won is married and I’m not. She’s younger than me, but she got married first.” She added, “That does make me a little angry, too,” prompting laughter. Jang Hee-jin then added, “I’m joking.”

She went on to say, “Until my late 30s, I was really set on getting married, but lately that feeling has actually gone away,” adding, “I feel like I’m at a crossroads, deciding whether I should get married or not.” She then asked, “How do you recognize the person you’re meant to be with?” The monk replied, “I don’t really know either,” prompting a burst of laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.