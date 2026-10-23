“I Did Buy and Sell 43 Billion Won Worth”: Kim Soo-yong Clears Up Misunderstandings After Revealing His Stock Account

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Soo-yong explained the stock trading records worth 43 billion won that were recently made public and drew attention.

A video titled “I’m Revealing All My Stock-Market Know-How” was posted on the YouTube channel “Sixth Sense Kim Soo-yong” on the 22nd.

Kim Soo-yong said that day, “I got a lot of messages about stocks. People were saying, ‘You’re a stock-market god’ and ‘How are you so good at stocks?’” He added, “I was surprised too. Just from the headline, people would think I was managing about 43 billion won.”

Earlier, Kim Soo-yong drew attention by revealing an account with cumulative trading volume of more than 40 billion won over the past six years on the Netflix variety show “Ant Kim Won-hoon: The World of Stocks.”

When the production team asked whether he really had 43 billion won, Kim Soo-yong replied, “I wish I did,” drawing laughs. He went on to explain, “It’s true that I bought and sold 43 billion won worth. For example, if you buy stocks 400 times with 100 million won, the cumulative trading volume is 40 billion won. Even if you buy and sell 4,000 times with 10 million won, that’s still 40 billion won. It doesn’t mean I have 40 billion won in assets.”

Kim Soo-yong, who said he first started investing in stocks in 1999, recalled, “I saw an article saying that actor Park Joong-hoon had invested 50 million won in a friend’s company and it had increased tenfold, and I thought I should invest in stocks too. I lived in Yeouido, where there were lots of securities firms, so I took 20 million won, opened an account, and bought those shares.”

But he lost money from his very first investment. Kim Soo-yong admitted, “It started falling as soon as I bought it, and half of it was gone within a month. I thought I should use the 10 million won I had left to buy something else, so I bought something related to the Genome Project, but it fell unbelievably far. I completely lost my composure then.”

He said he lost 18 million won in a year. “I quit investing in stocks with the remaining 2 million won, thinking, ‘If I ever invest in stocks again, I’ll be a fool.’”

But in 2007, he got back into stocks. Kim Soo-yong recalled, “In 2007, stocks seemed to be doing well again, so I bought some with the 30 million won I’d saved, but they plunged like crazy as soon as I bought them.”

He continued, “I told Kim Yong-man and Ji Seok-jin about my worries over stocks and asked them to recommend something good, but they gave me bad tips. I asked them in desperation, hoping to grasp at any straw, but the stock was delisted and I lost almost 50 million won.”

Kim Soo-yong said that he later became an MC on a stock-market program in 2011. “There must be so many experts. After the show, I learned how to read stock charts and evaluate companies, and things started to become clear to me.”

He said, “From then on, I stopped asking other people and made my own decisions, and I earned around 10–20 million won.” He added, “Then stocks plunged during COVID-19. I thought it was time to buy, so I started investing, and since then I’ve recouped all my previous losses and am now slightly in the black.”

He emphasized, “What you read in the articles—that I made hundreds of millions of won and am a stock-market god—is exaggerated. What I mean is that my stock performance has been positive from 1999 through 2026, even though I haven’t made any major profits.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.