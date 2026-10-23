Lee Soo-man rings the “golden bell” to celebrate A2O LITE’s No. 1 win, treating every diner to a lavish meal

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Soo-man, key producer at A2O Entertainment, rang the “golden bell” at a popular restaurant, paying for the diners’ meals to celebrate rookie girl group A2O LITE’s No. 1 finish on a music show.

On the 22nd, a video was posted alongside a message on IZE magazine’s official account: “Mr. Lee Soo-man rang the golden bell at Geumdwaeji Sikdang. Producer Lee Soo-man arranged a special gathering to celebrate the successful conclusion of the ‘Sidae Forum,’ held just yesterday, and A2O LITE’s No. 1 achievement.”

The video showed Lee Soo-man treating diners at a popular pork barbecue restaurant near Yaksu Station in Seoul.

Lee Soo-man called out, “Enjoy your meal!” to the diners applauding him. When they cheered and chanted his name, he raised both hands high and responded with a broad smile.

Meanwhile, after selling his stake in SM Entertainment to HYBE in 2023, Lee Soo-man signed a non-compete agreement barring him from taking on domestic record production for three years. After the agreement expired last February, he embarked on a new challenge by establishing A2O Entertainment.

A2O LITE, a nine-member girl group at A2O Entertainment, where Lee Soo-man serves as key producer, debuted on the 13th with the release of its digital single “NEON” (Nion).

“NEON” topped Melon’s Top 100 just 29 hours after its release, and A2O LITE went on to take the top spot on SBS Life’s “The Show” on the 20th and MBC M’s “Show Champion” on the 21st. The group thus secured two music-show wins just eight days after its debut.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.