Kang Ye-won takes on 1.1 billion won in debt left by her late father and finally puts her home up for sale: “I’m selling my home... I’ve decided to live with my mother”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kang Ye-won said she had decided to put her home up for sale to settle her debts and move into her mother’s home.

On the 22nd, a video titled “From oven-grilled fish to makchang in Daegu, I ate my fill and got a tarot reading... What’s going on with Kang Ye-won’s love life?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Gwang Yewon.” In the video, Kang Ye-won took a trip to Daegu with her close friend Han Chae-ah.

That day, Kang Ye-won said that she had recently put her home on the market, adding, “Homes aren’t selling these days.” She admitted, “I used to feel very pressured. I wanted to raise cash quickly and pay off my debts.”

She added, “I’ve decided to sell my home and move into my mom’s.”

Kang Ye-won said, “I’m moving back home after 20 years. I lived in that house when I was in college, then moved out. Now I’m moving back in with my mom after 20 years.”

Han Chae-ah was surprised by the sudden decision, but supported Kang Ye-won’s choice, saying, “I think this is for the best. It’s a really good idea.”

Later, Kang Ye-won went to have her tarot cards read and asked about her love life. When the tarot reader recommended that she live near the Han River, Kang Ye-won was delighted, saying, “My mom’s house is right by the Han River.”

However, the tarot reader said, “If you live with your mom, your love life will be even less likely to go well. Dating won’t be easy.” Kang Ye-won made a sad face and said, “I’ve decided to live with my mom,” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, after her father passed away last April, Kang Ye-won was shocked to learn later that he had left behind roughly 1 billion to 1.1 billion won in debt from his business.

On My Little Old Boy, which aired on SBS last June, Kang Ye-won visited a law office and heard an explanation of limited acceptance of inheritance and the waiver of corporate debts, among other matters.

At the time, Kang Ye-won said that although there were some things for which she was not legally responsible, she could not turn a blind eye to the overdue wages of employees who had worked for a long time at her father’s company. She also gave them some money directly, saying, “Even if I’m not legally responsible, I want to do what I can.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.