Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung’s 4-year-old son Junbeom debuts as a child model... Poses at the sound of the shutter like a “pro model”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung’s son Junbeom, 4, has transformed into a child model.

On the 22nd, a video titled “What Happened That Day in Jeju” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hyunhee and Jeseung’s Hongsseun TV.”

In the video, Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung visited Jeju Island with their son Junbeom.

The couple had brought three suitcases for a two-night, three-day trip. Hong Hyun-hee said, “We have more plans later,” and Yeon Jeseung explained, “There’s a lot we have to do now. Junbeom and I have a collaboration with the kids’ line of a fashion brand. We came here for a shoot and to have fun.”

Hong Hyun-hee said Junbeom didn’t seem suited to dancing and seemed more suited to photo shoots, adding that he would try his hand at being a child model. She went on to say, “Kids need their moms to manage them, so I was going to let my husband and son go by themselves, but I was told I absolutely had to come,” prompting laughter.

The shoot got underway on a walking path in front of their accommodations. Wearing an outfit styled by his father, Yeon Jeseung, Junbeom struck poses effortlessly in front of the camera, showing an impressive flair. His natural ease in front of the camera drew attention.

Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung married in 2018 and welcomed their son Junbeom in 2022. The couple connect with the public by sharing moments from their family life and parenting through television and social media.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.