Park Mi-sun recalls harrowing sauna incident: “Lee Kyung-sil pulled me so I couldn’t get out”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Park Mi-sun shared a harrowing story from the past: she was held back by Lee Kyung-sil in a sauna and passed out.

On the 22nd, a video titled “So this is why people go on hotel staycations” was posted on the YouTube channel “Misun Impossible.”

In the video, Park Mi-sun went on a relaxing hotel staycation in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, where she enjoyed the sauna while taking in the mountain view.

At one point, the production team suggested, “Why don’t we see who gets out of the sauna first?” but Park Mi-sun laughed and said, “Why would you do something like that?” She said, “Why do that weird thing where you see who can last longer in a hot place?” She then recalled, “A long time ago, I went to a sauna and was about to leave, but Lee Kyung-sil pulled me so I couldn’t get out, and I once passed out.” The production team replied, “That’s right. It is dangerous,” and Park Mi-sun stressed, “You should stay in a sauna only as long as your body can handle.”

As Park Mi-sun continued admiring the mountain view, she said, “I haven’t been on vacation. I’m saving up my energy because I’m going to Thailand in December,” adding, “I’m going to see BTS perform in Thailand.” Her enthusiasm for BTS brought a laugh. She added, “So I wasn’t even thinking about taking a vacation, but this is a vacation,” and enjoyed a relaxing getaway for the first time in a while.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.