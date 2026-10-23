“Jang Yoon-jeong to retire at 50”... Do Kyung-wan causes a stir by revealing a secret shared only with his wife (“Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Do Kyung-wan left his wife, singer Jang Yoon-jeong, taken aback when he said she would retire at 50.

On the 22nd, KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter, “Fun-Staurant”) revealed the couple’s refrigerator dedicated exclusively to food served with alcoholic drinks.

That day, when Jang Yoon-jeong said, “I’ve already decided when I’ll retire,” Do Kyung-wan replied, “At 50,” revealing the exact timing and causing a stir on “Fun-Staurant.”

Do then recalled what Jang Yoon-jeong had told him in the past, saying, “I’ll retire when I can no longer sing my own songs exactly as they were originally recorded.”

Jang Yoon-jeong looked flustered and said, “I never said 50.” Do Kyung-wan then asked, “Did you tell only me?” Jang raised her voice, saying, “Why aren’t you keeping the secret? Didn’t I tell you it was a secret?” Flustered, Do hurriedly blurted out, “60,” drawing laughs with his nonsensical remark.

Jang Yoon-jeong said, “I don’t want to set a time like that,” adding, “I won’t hold a retirement concert or anything like that and announce, ‘Everyone, I’m retiring today.’ My dream is to gradually fade away and have people wonder, ‘What is Jang Yoon-jeong up to these days?’” She said she hoped the public would gradually forget about her.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.