“I screamed and cried”... Yoon Hye-jin, Uhm Tae-woong’s wife, recalls going wild at a cafe after her daughter got into Sunhwa Arts Middle School

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Yoon Hye-jin, a former ballerina and the wife of actor Uhm Tae-woong, shared a touching anecdote as she recalled the moment she checked the results of her daughter Uhm Ji-on’s entrance exam for Sunhwa Arts Middle School.

On the 22nd, a video titled “Haebangchon Tour,” in which Yoon Hye-jin enjoys the neighborhood’s atmosphere and visits various spots, was posted on her YouTube channel.

That day, Yoon Hye-jin looked at a cafe and said, “This is truly a place I can’t forget.” It was where she had checked the results of the Sunhwa Arts Middle School entrance exam after visiting Haebangchon with her daughter Ji-on in the past.

Yoon Hye-jin explained what happened at the time: “I went to Haebangchon with Ji-on, and we had taken the entrance exam for Sunhwa Arts Middle School. The results were supposed to be announced the next day.”

She recalled the moment she unexpectedly found out whether her daughter had been accepted, adding, “I got a call from the teacher. They said the results had come out (a day early).”

She revealed how nervous she had been at the time, saying, “You have to check the results yourself. Wow, my heart...” She then admitted, “I first thought about what I would say to my child if she didn’t get in.” As a mother waiting to hear whether her daughter had been accepted, she had worried about what might happen.

Her daughter Uhm Ji-on was just as nervous at the time. Yoon Hye-jin recalled, “Uhm Ji-on was clinging to me, unable to look, with her head bowed. She was so nervous.”

The moment she finally checked the results remains unforgettable to this day. Yoon Hye-jin said, “I pressed it, and ‘Accepted’ popped up. I screamed over there, and Ji-on and I cried and everything,” adding, “I pretended to be brave all by myself again. That’s really why I can’t forget that place.”

The anxiety she felt while waiting to find out whether her daughter had been accepted, and the joy she felt when she got the news, came through vividly.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Uhm Ji-on. A former principal dancer with Korea National Ballet, she recently put on pointe shoes again for the first time in 14 years and continues her work as a ballerina.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.