He got zero votes on “I Am SOLO”—but Kwang-soo from Season 14 gets all three foreign beauties’ votes: “That’s what you call class” (I Am SOLO: Love Forever)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] In the global special of I Am SOLO: Love Forever, Kwang-soo from Season 14, who suffered the humiliation of receiving zero votes on I Am SOLO, became an unexpected fan favorite after being chosen by three foreign women.

The episode of Love Against Time, known as I Am SOLO: Love Forever, aired on the 22nd and showed five returning male contestants meeting for the first time the foreign women appearing in the “Global Special,” delivering a uniquely fresh viewing experience.

Young-ho from Season 1, Young-ho from Season 7, and Young-chul from Season 12, who had teamed up as the “Gukbap Trio” at the “Four Seasons Guesthouse” in Buan last May, reunited in Buan that day after six months and smiled awkwardly. “It was because it was cold then,” and “I didn’t think we’d be back so soon,” they said, steeling themselves for the experience. Young-sik from Season 7 then joined them, returning to the show for the first time in four years. In an interview, he shared a sorry state of affairs: “I’ve just been working [all this time]. I haven’t been able to date. Even my mother has given up on me getting married.” Kwang-soo from Season 14 arrived next and greeted everyone.

After the five male contestants, the foreign women began checking in one after another. Under the rules, each contestant chose a nickname based on the bouquet she picked. The first foreign woman chose “Rose” and met the male contestants. In a pre-show interview, Rose said, “I’m Mongolian. I came to Korea to study in 2001, following my mother, and I’ve been living in Korea for 25 years. I’ve only dated Korean men.” The second foreign woman, who chose “Peony,” drew attention with her height and dyed red hair. In her pre-show interview, she said, “I’m Chinese. I’m Han Chinese, and my hometown is Qingdao. I’ve only dated once. When I came to Korea from China to study, I no longer had opportunities to date.” Young-ho from Season 7 smiled excitedly as Peony arrived and promised to pursue her directly, saying, “Her looks are exactly my type.”

The third foreign woman, who brought Beyoncé to mind, chose “Tulip.” The male contestants were astonished by her visibly different skin tone, exclaiming, “This really is a foreigner special!” Her fluent Korean came as a second shock. In particular, the “Gukbap Trio” had said at the “Four Seasons Guesthouse” six months earlier, “Maybe we should keep international marriage on the table.” When that became reality, they reacted by saying, “I’ve got goosebumps.” In her pre-show interview, Tulip said, “My hometown is Senegal. My family lives in France. I have dual Senegalese and French nationality,” and, “I’ve always been attracted to men about ten years older than me.”

The fourth foreign woman, who had an elegant air about her, chose “Lily.” In her pre-show interview, she enthusiastically said, “I’m from Tokyo, Japan, and I’ve been in Korea for three years. I like Korean men more than Japanese men. I want to get married in Korea.” Finally, the fifth foreign woman, who resembled Milla Jovovich, chose “Chrysanthemum.” In her pre-show interview, she said, “I’m a dual citizen of Italy and Latvia, and I’ve been in Korea for three years. I’ve only dated once. Italian men, who are supposed to be good at dating, lie a lot, and many of them cheat,” making clear that she hoped to date a Korean man.

Once all ten contestants in the “Global Special” had gathered, they headed to their accommodation. The male contestants couldn’t hide their excitement at meeting the foreign women. Young-ho from Season 7, in particular, openly showed his interest by carrying Peony’s suitcase. He also neatly stocked the kitchen at the accommodation with various meal kits and ingredients he had brought ahead of time, winning the foreign women’s favor. In an interview, Young-ho from Season 7 explained, “It was a way of making an impression and a bit of self-reflection. If there are people who are better-looking and younger than me, I don’t stand a chance. Even so, I should have done something. So this time I thought I’d at least try, and I prepared food and ingredients for cooking. If I work hard, wouldn’t anyone see me favorably?”

After unpacking, the contestants spent a little time talking before quickly moving on to the “first impression” selection. The women chose the man they liked by ringing a bell a certain number of times, corresponding to the male contestants’ seats in a row. Rose chose Young-chul from Season 12, saying, “I like men with a solid build.” Peony rang the bell for Young-ho from Season 7. She explained, “I was originally going to choose Kwang-soo from Season 14, but I chose Young-ho from Season 7 because I appreciated the effort he put into bringing ingredients,” showing that his sincerity had paid off. Tulip chose Kwang-soo from Season 14 and praised his sense of humor, saying, “He kept making jokes, and I kept reacting to them.” Lily also rang the bell for Kwang-soo from Season 14, saying, “He seems like the type to take the lead.” Last to choose, Chrysanthemum also picked Kwang-soo from Season 14, saying, “He has a cute face. He looks cute when he smiles.”

Kwang-soo from Season 14 had been the “zero-vote man” in his original season of I Am SOLO, but this time he received three votes and became a fan favorite. He bragged smugly to the other male contestants, “That’s what you call class!” In an interview, however, Kwang-soo from Season 14 said, “It’s nice [to have gotten three votes], but I wondered, ‘Why did they choose me?’ The ironic thing is that all three people who chose me have never even talked to me,” sounding puzzled.

Whether Kwang-soo from Season 14 will continue to reign as the undisputed favorite, and how the unpredictable romance of the “Global Special” unfolds, can be seen on Love Against Time, airing on ENA and SBS Plus at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday the 29th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.