Lee Hye-young reveals who her ‘handsome older brother’ is... Turns out he was a professor at a prestigious U.S. university

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Hye-young visited her mother’s home in the United States and shared cheerful moments with her family.

On the 22nd, a video titled “A first look inside a three-story mansion in the U.S.! Lee Hye-young visits her family home for the first time in three years” was posted on Lee Hye-young’s YouTube channel.

That day, Lee Hye-young was delighted to see her older brother, who lives in the United States. Pointing to him, she joked, “My brother over there is acting all cool,” drawing laughs.

She then introduced her older brother’s background. Lee Hye-young said, “My brother graduated from Incheon Jemulpo High School and was once known as a prodigy.”

She explained, “He was really handsome when he was young,” adding, “My brother was a professor at Ohio State University in the United States, and now that he’s retired, he’s moved to this area.”

She also expressed her affection for him as she reminisced about their childhood. Lee Hye-young said, “He’s been such a funny, smart, and cool older brother ever since I was little,” expressing her special fondness for him.

When a member of the production crew asked, “What was Hye-young like?”, her older brother replied, “She was Pippi Longstocking,” sending everyone into fits of laughter. Their candid conversation offered a glimpse of the close bond they had shared since childhood.

Lee Hye-young also introduced her older brother’s second daughter, her niece. Complimenting her as “the prettiest in our family,” she joked, “Could there be another entertainer in our family? She couldn’t become one because she’s in the United States.”

The latest updates on the family members living in the United States and the siblings’ playful banter also drew attention to a different side of Lee Hye-young’s family life.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. She remarried a financial businessman in 2011, and they have built a family together with her husband’s daughter, Seo-hyun.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.