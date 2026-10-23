Gilbadak, caught up in rumors of her disappearance, kidnapping and confinement, goes live after Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) searches for her: “I’m alive and well in Australia”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Gilbadak, a travel YouTuber who had been at the center of rumors that she had gone missing after there had been little news of her for more than a year since her trip to India, finally appeared in person. Just a day after the production team of SBS’s Y-Story publicly began asking about her whereabouts, she went live and denied the kidnapping and confinement rumors, saying, “I’m in Australia now. I’m alive and well.”

On the 22nd, Gilbadak livestreamed on her YouTube channel under the title “Proof of Life.”

That day, Gilbadak appeared in front of the camera and gave an update for the first time in a while, saying, “I’m in Australia now, and I’m alive and well.” She seemed surprised by the commotion surrounding her, asking, “I was on the news? What news was I on?” She went on to explain, “I hadn’t uploaded a YouTube video for a while, and then rumors started in the comments, so I wrote a post myself. I think it got blown out of proportion.”

She firmly rejected the kidnapping rumors circulating online, saying, “I’m not being held hostage. I’m fine on my own.” Some viewers suspected the video might be a fake made with AI, so she waved at the camera and emphasized, “It’s not AI. I’m not being threatened or held captive. No one is keeping me prisoner.”

When a viewer told her that the Y-Story production team was looking for her, Gilbadak responded with surprise, saying, “People I know sent it to me, so I watched it. I knew,” and, “I wondered if this was really something that needed to get this big.”

On the 21st, the production team of SBS’s Y-Story had posted on its official channel: “We are waiting to hear from YouTuber Gilbadak herself or her acquaintances.” News that the team was directly asking around for updates on Gilbadak quickly fueled rumors online that she had gone missing.

Gilbadak is a travel YouTuber who has made backpacking content about visiting destinations around the world on a low budget. Subscribers began to worry after she stopped uploading new long-form travel videos following “Let’s Visit a Famous Restaurant Popular with Locals_India 11,” which she released on May 28 last year.

Some internet users speculated that she might have become involved in a crime while traveling in India. In response, Gilbadak wrote on her YouTube Community page in July, “I finished my trip safely and I’m alive.” She explained why her videos were delayed, saying, “I got burned out trying to make good videos, and what I kept telling myself—‘I’ll do it now, I’ll do it soon’—ended up turning into this.” She went on to reassure worried subscribers: “I safely completed my 13-month trip, and nothing happened in India.”

Instead, the post gave rise to further suspicions. Some subscribers questioned whether she had written it herself, saying that its tone differed from her usual way of speaking and punctuation. Concerns continued as some speculated that someone else might be running her account.

With even the SBS production team publicly asking people to get in touch, Gilbadak went live herself the next day, the 22nd, and addressed all the rumors. She also explained the earlier post in which she had updated her followers, saying, “I think the problem was that I wrote it too casually. I was startled then, too, and wrote it in a hurry.” She strongly denied claims that she had been kidnapped or held captive by someone, putting an end to the rumors that she had gone missing. She added, “I also emailed the broadcaster directly.”

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.