Ham So-won on Why She Wants to Reunite with Ex-Husband Jin Hua: “The Person Who Saw Me Wearing a Urinary Catheter and Diaper”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Ham So-won said she is considering remarrying her ex-husband Jin Hua, who cared for her when she was seriously injured in a car accident.

The MBN show Special World, which aired on the 22nd, gave an update on actress Ham So-won, a former Miss Korea, as she stayed in touch with her ex-husband Jin Hua, who is 18 years younger than she is.

That day, Ham So-won said she had moved into a studio apartment because of renovation work at her home.

She also spoke about the car accident she had recently been in. She said she suffered serious injuries, with fractures in five places, including her pelvis and leg bones.

“I had a urinary catheter and a bowel catheter, and was wearing a diaper,” Ham So-won said. “There was no one but Jin Hua whom I could let see me in that state.”

Recalling how Jin Hua had cared for her and stayed by her side, she said, “I had only thought of him as young, but as he cared for me, I came to discover a new side of Jin Hua.”

Their relationship had grown close enough that she naturally thought of Jin Hua whenever she needed help. Ham So-won took a cautious stance on remarriage, saying, “I need to take some time to think about it,” but also said, “In a way, this could be a bonus life for me now. I want to live happily with Jin Hua and my daughter, without wasting time.”

Ham So-won married Jin Hua, a Chinese national 18 years her junior, in 2018, but they divorced in 2022. Ham So-won is raising their daughter, Hyejeong.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.