“Will you marry me?” Kim Jang-hoon’s sudden proposal to Woong San sparks a heart-fluttering confession (Day & Night)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Jazz diva Woong San recounts receiving a surprise proposal from singer Kim Jang-hoon on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s “Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night,” sparking curiosity.

The 48th episode, which will air this Saturday, the 24th, and serve as the season 1 finale of MBN’s “Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night,” features Kim Jung-nan and Woong San, who have maintained a close friendship for 20 years. They’ll speak candidly about work, love, and even life as singles.

First, Kim Jung-nan and Woong San open up about their completely different approaches to dating. Kim Jung-nan says, “I used to be a bit of a moth to a flame. If I liked someone, I just went for it without thinking about what might happen,” adding, “I’m the type to go all in on one person.” Woong San, by contrast, stuns everyone with the opposite answer: “Once I start dating someone, I dream of keeping them from going anywhere and locking them up.”

After hearing this, Kim Joo-ha says, “I don’t believe in love at first sight,” and adds, “When someone told me they liked me, I’d say, ‘Yeah, let’s meet.’” She then shakes her head at Kim Jung-nan and Woong San, saying, “I can’t relate to either of you at all.” Kim Jung-nan also says, “I can’t relate at all either. What does that even mean?” Her bemused response raises curiosity about how the clash between the three women’s views on dating will play out.

Kim Jung-nan brings the house down with the unprecedented “dating Olympics theory” that she dates once every four years. Asked, “I hear you date once every four years,” she admits, “Somehow, it seems that’s how it turned out. Once every four years.” And when asked about having to compete with another woman for a man she likes, she waves it off, saying, “Just hearing about it is exhausting. It’s giving me a headache right now.” Kim Jung-nan’s changed outlook on dating, after once charging headlong into love without thinking twice, sparks laughter.

Meanwhile, Woong San reveals that singer Kim Jang-hoon once surprised her with a proposal, setting the room abuzz. While they were with several acquaintances, Kim suddenly asked her, “Will you marry me?” Woong San says, “It was just a joke,” but goes on to praise him: “Kim Jang-hoon is such a wonderful person. If it were based on his heart, he should be president.” She also candidly shares how she felt at the time: “But it did make my heart flutter a little.” The details of the proposal Woong San received leave viewers curious.

Meanwhile, MBN’s issue-maker talk show “Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night” is a new kind of talk show built around the themes of “day and night, cool-headedness and passion, information and emotion.” It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.