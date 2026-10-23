‘Top Gun’ mentor to Tom Cruise dies at 93; real-life U.S. Air Force veteran

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Skerritt, who played the mentor of Tom Cruise’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the film Top Gun, has died at 93. Tributes are pouring in for the actor, who appeared in many acclaimed films, from playing the legendary instructor in Top Gun to the spaceship captain in Alien.

According to major international media outlets, including the U.S. publication People, the Associated Press and Reuters, Tom Skerritt died of natural causes on the 21st, the outlets reported on the 22nd local time.

In a statement, the family expressed their grief, saying, “Our hearts are breaking with sorrow at losing him.” They added, “The world will remember Tom for his outstanding acting career, but we will remember his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives.”

The family recalled that he had valued creativity and the power of storytelling throughout his life, and had also felt a deep affection for veterans and the natural environment. They added, “We are grateful for the love and support from friends, colleagues and fans,” and asked that the family’s privacy be respected. Details of the memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Tom Skerritt is especially familiar to Korean audiences as Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf in the 1986 film Top Gun.

In the film, Viper was the instructor and a mentor figure to the genius fighter pilot Maverick, played by Tom Cruise. He guided Maverick with his cool judgment and extensive experience, displaying a commanding presence on screen. He appeared as someone who knew the history surrounding Maverick’s father and played an important role in helping the protagonist grow.

Though he made a strong impression in military roles, he had military service experience in real life as well.

Tom Skerritt, born in Detroit in the United States in 1933, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He later turned to acting and made his screen debut in the 1962 film War Hunt. He drew attention for playing army doctor Duke Forrest in Robert Altman’s 1970 war satire M*A*S*H, and played Captain Arthur Dallas, commander of the spaceship Nostromo, in Ridley Scott’s 1979 science-fiction horror film Alien.

He also made his mark in films spanning genres, including The Dead Zone, Steel Magnolias, A River Runs Through It and Contact.

He was also much loved on television. He played small-town sheriff Jimmy Brock in the American TV series Picket Fences and was recognized for his acting, winning the 1993 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Tom Skerritt worked in film and television for more than 60 years and continued acting into his later years, appearing in the 2025 film Broke. Beyond acting, he devoted himself to philanthropic work, including co-founding the Red Badge Project, which helps veterans express their experiences through writing and storytelling.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Tokashiki, five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.