Nam Yujeong Reveals Her Thought-Provoking Views on Dating: “I Generally Avoid People Who Are Over-the-Top”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Nam Yujeong admitted that she feels burdened by people who are overly forward.

On SBS Power FM’s “Cultwo Show,” which aired on the 22nd, TVXQ’s Changmin joined as a special DJ, while singer Nam Yujeong and B1A4’s CNU appeared as guests on the segment “Love Go-Stop.”

The person who wrote in said that they had been dating a boyfriend who had pursued them for three years, but that he seemed to lose interest after they expressed their feelings.

After hearing the story, Nam Yujeong noted the other person’s efforts over such a long period, saying, “They must have spent a lot of time, and if they kept planning events, it must have cost a lot of money. That must have taken no small amount of effort.”

CNU mentioned his experience watching dating reality shows and speculated, “I watched ‘I’m Solo,’ and one of the contestants said that their feelings cool when someone tells them they really like them. Maybe it’s that kind of feeling.”

Kim Tae-gyun asked, “So being rejected and having someone play hard to get brings out their competitive streak, but then their feelings disappear?” Nam Yujeong responded that she found it “a little scary,” showing that she had difficulty understanding it.

CNU also said, “That might actually make it hard to stay together for long. I think the woman would have a harder time.” Changmin added, “Could it be that they like the moment when they themselves are interested in someone? Once the other person actually says they like them, they might go, ‘Oh, how boring.’” Kim Tae-gyun agreed, saying, “There may be people like that.”

Nam Yujeong then also revealed the type of person she finds overwhelming. She candidly said, “I generally avoid people who are over-the-top without saying much. Sometimes I feel pressured by people who move too fast. I find myself wondering and doubting, ‘Will this last?’”

Meanwhile, Nam Yujeong was publicly in a relationship with actor Lee Kyu-han in 2023, but they broke up the following year after just one year together. Lee Kyu-han recently made headlines by announcing the surprise news that he is marrying singer Solbi.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.