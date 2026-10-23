Kim Jeong-eun divorced by mutual agreement this past April: “There was no intention to hide it”

[Park Aram, reporter for Sportschosun] It has emerged that singer Kim Jeong-eun, formerly of co-ed group Marronnier, divorced after more than 20 years of marriage. In April, Kim divorced by mutual agreement with Choi, a fellow musician two years older than Kim. The divorce became public about six months later.

According to a report by Star News on the 23rd, Kim Jeong-eun and Choi decided to end their marriage after a long period of deliberation. The two decided to part ways due to differences in personality and reportedly agreed that Kim Jeong-eun would have custody of their child.

Kim Jeong-eun’s side also explained why the news of the divorce was shared belatedly. A representative said, “Although matters between a married couple may seem to concern only the two of them, many people are involved and inevitably affected. It took a long time to untangle the knots tangled in various places over the 20 years, and things were not wrapped up until shortly after Chuseok.”

The representative continued, “We needed to discuss and finalize an official statement with the former spouse, so the final announcement was somewhat delayed. There was no intention to hide it.”

Kim Jeong-eun’s side also said that they had carefully managed the situation to minimize its impact on those around the singer. A representative said, “We did our best to handle things carefully and minimize both the number of people hurt and the extent of the hurt, so we ask for your understanding.”

They also said that, while preparing to resume music activities recently, Kim had been able to put personal matters in order. A representative said, “Music releases, preparations for a YouTube band, and more music work recently made it possible to sort out personal and surrounding matters, which is why the divorce news is being shared now.”

Kim Jeong-eun married a fellow musician two years older in 2004 and gave birth to a son in 2011. After about 20 years of marriage, the two ultimately went their separate ways.

Kim Jeong-eun made a debut with co-ed group Marronnier in 1994, entering the Korean music scene. The following year, Kim won over audiences with solo songs such as “Propose” and “I Love You.” More recently, Kim appeared on KBS 1TV’s “Back to the Music” and shared an update on recent activities.

Kim Jeong-eun is set to release a new song, “Mom Was Pretty,” in mid-November, with lyrics penned by Kim. With the news of the divorce now public, Kim plans to continue working as a singer through new music.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.