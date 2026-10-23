Kim Byung-man dismantles facilities at Jeju’s ‘Byungman Land’ after complaints... only a sign left standing in the front yard

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] It has been reported that broadcaster Kim Byung-man removed facilities at ‘Byungman Land’ in Jeju, which he built through his own hard work. After fans expressed surprise at seeing the space he had spent so long developing turn desolate, Kim revealed an unexpected reason, saying, “We got some complaints, so I cleared things up a bit.”

On the 21st, Kim posted a photo on his social media showing the latest state of ‘Byungman Land & Workshop,’ a hands-on theme space he operates in Jeju.

The photo showed how dramatically Byungman Land had changed. The front yard, once filled with various structures Kim had built himself, had become an empty space, with only a sign reading ‘Byungman Workshop’ left standing alone.

Fans were taken aback by the photo, which was posted without any explanation. One internet user expressed concern, saying, “You’re not leaving, are you? All the structures are gone...” Another asked, “I haven’t been able to stop by in ages. Why is it so empty around the workshop?”

Kim replied directly in the comments, saying, “We got some complaints, so I cleared things up a bit.”

The news is disappointing because Kim had devoted extraordinary care and effort to creating Byungman Land. Previously, drawing on the survival skills and construction experience he had gained through programs such as SBS’s ‘Law of the Jungle,’ Kim had been creating a hands-on space of his own. He had secured the rights to use a site of about 450,000 pyeong in New Zealand, where he established the first Byungman Land. But, deciding that the distance from Korea would make it difficult for many people to visit and take part, he turned his attention to Jeju.

Last May, he also shared a new challenge on Channel A’s ‘Table for Four,’ saying, “I’m living in Jeju. I’m building a survival school.” At the time, Kim explained his idea: “By ‘survival,’ I don’t mean something with a survival-show feel. I’m creating a school where people can get their hands in the soil and try using tools.”

Kim worked on Byungman Land himself, driving an excavator and taking part in construction. In March, he shared footage of himself building a dome-shaped structure and expressed his affection for the project, saying, “No matter how much I do, it never ends, but the happiness I feel while working never ends either.” He poured his passion into developing the space, saying, “I’m not an expert, but I’m satisfied that I’m making it myself.”

But after unexpected complaints led him to clear away the structures he had built himself, the news left a sense of disappointment.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.