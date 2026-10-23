“The audience didn’t know he was her dad”... The story of Jang Yoon-jeong’s father breaking down in tears as he stood by his daughter in the rain

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Jang Yoon-jeong’s father shared the story of how he burst into tears as he recalled his daughter going ahead with a performance despite torrential rain.

On the 22nd, a video was posted to Jang Yoon-jeong’s YouTube channel showing her taking a fishing trip with her father and sharing memories.

That day, Jang Yoon-jeong’s father recalled something that had happened in Jeonju and said, “I can never forget that time in Jeonju.”

Jang Yoon-jeong recounted what happened: “I was set to perform at an outdoor venue in Jeonju. It was a time when we were debating whether I could do a solo concert or not, and then it started raining during rehearsal.”

When it began raining at the outdoor venue, the performance team believed they would have to stop the show because it would be difficult to use the instruments. They covered the instruments with plastic for the time being, but the rain grew heavier and heavier.

Jang Yoon-jeong recalled, “They covered the area where the band was with something like a tent, but they couldn’t do that where I was,” adding, “They said there was a risk of electric shock because of the microphone.”

In the end, Jang Yoon-jeong even had to sign a document concerning liability for any accidents that might occur if the performance went ahead.

But even as the performance was delayed, the audience did not leave. Jang Yoon-jeong recalled, “I was watching, and the rain got heavier. But the audience members weren’t leaving; they were waiting, wearing raincoats.”

She added, “How could I not go out when the audience was outside getting rained on? So I went out and performed.” She took the stage for the audience members who had waited for her despite the bad weather.

Her father, who had been watching from the audience, eventually burst into tears. Jang Yoon-jeong said, “Dad was wearing a raincoat too and sitting outside in the audience. He said he just couldn’t stop crying,” adding, “Since he was getting rained on anyway and no one could see, he took the opportunity to cry.”

Her father confided, “I cried my heart out then. I wasn’t even embarrassed, really. The rain was pouring and streaming down, so nobody could tell whether I was crying or what.”

He said that, especially as his daughter’s performance was nearing its end, the emotions he had been holding back welled up. He said, “At the end, as my daughter’s performance was coming to a close, I was sobbing and saying to the audience members next to me, ‘Thank you, thank you.’”

The audience reportedly did not know he was Jang Yoon-jeong’s father and thought he was a fan moved by his daughter’s performance, so they exchanged greetings with him. Jang Yoon-jeong added, “The audience didn’t know he was Dad. They thought an enthusiastic fan was thanking them, so they exchanged greetings and all that.”

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong is said to have grown estranged from her mother after a financial dispute during her parents’ divorce proceedings in 2013. Her mother was recently sentenced to 10 months in prison for allegedly carrying out investment fraud worth around 30 million won by impersonating her daughter, and appealed the ruling.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.