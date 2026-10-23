Siyu, ‘mother of Kim Hyun-joong’s child born out of wedlock,’ boasts about her son after becoming a TikToker: “Always student body president”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Siyu, singer and actor Kim Hyun-joong’s former partner, has been active as a TikToker and shared updates about her son.

During a TikTok live stream on the 22nd, Siyu said, “I’ve been getting so many messages today that I haven’t even been able to eat.”

She added, “Mornings are incredibly busy. There’s someone I need to take care of,” describing her hectic routine as she sees her son off to school.

When a viewer asked how her son was doing, Siyu replied, “He’s growing up so well. He does well in school and he’s handsome,” adding, “He’s also a class president at school.”

She later boasted that her son was doing well at school, saying, “He’s not a class president. He’s always president or vice president.”

Siyu said, “He’s really smart and does very well in school, he’s handsome, and he’s popular,” then joked, “When you ask me like that, I can’t help bragging.”

Siyu is reportedly livestreaming as a member of the TikTok agency Lightning Central.

She plans to create content across a range of fields, not only on TikTok but also in areas such as beauty, health and entertainment.

Siyu dated Kim Hyun-joong for about three years starting in 2012 and gave birth to a son in 2015.

The two were involved in legal disputes over allegations related to assault, pregnancy and miscarriage. In a civil lawsuit filed by Kim Hyun-joong, a ruling ordered Siyu to pay 100 million won in damages, and the Supreme Court upheld the ruling.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.