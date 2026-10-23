‘A20’ Aiching: Will Chinese fans pay off her parents’ “700 million won debt”? Fundraising proposal sparks debate

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] As the parents of Aiching (13), a member of the new girl group A2O LITE produced by Lee Soo-man, are embroiled in a controversy over large amounts of unpaid wages, some Chinese fans have proposed fundraising and loans to pay off the parents’ debts for them, sparking debate.

A post recently appeared on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, proposing that fans pool money to help Aiching’s mother resolve her debt problems.

One fan publicly said they were willing to lend 1,000 yuan and proposed coordinating fundraising with the participation of major fan accounts. The fan stressed that the money raised would be a “loan,” not simply a donation. The idea was to help resolve Aiching’s mother’s debts immediately, with the money to be repaid to the fans if income is generated later.

Another fan also said, “If there are people willing to help, let’s organize together. If possible, I hope we can involve Aiching’s mother too and resolve the issue.”

Some fans have stepped in because they want Aiching to avoid getting caught up in her family’s debt problems and focus on her singing career. They say they hope she can enjoy the happy moments of her early debut and take the stage without feeling burdened.

But after this initiative became known in Korean online communities, a wave of criticism followed. Online users commented, “What even is a fan?”, “Her parents are really blocking their child’s future,” “Would paying off the money alone really solve anything?” and “How long ago did they issue their statement? Why haven’t they paid it back yet?”

The controversy is growing because, even as fans step forward to pay off the debt on the parents’ behalf, the circumstances of those who say they were harmed by unpaid wages remain unresolved.

Aiching came under the spotlight of controversy shortly after debuting with A2O LITE on the 12th, when allegations that her parents had failed to pay wages emerged. According to local Chinese reports, an education company based in Beijing and operated by Aiching’s parents has been accused of withholding employees’ wages since 2024. The amount subject to court enforcement against the company and the parents was reportedly about 3.45 million yuan (about 700 million won).

As the controversy spread, Aiching’s mother apologized in a post on Weibo on the 14th, saying, “A debt dispute arose due to the deterioration of the business.” She added, “I will not shirk my responsibility and will see it through to the end until all the issues are resolved,” while making clear that “the child has nothing to do with the past business or related disputes.”

Aiching was also caught up in a so-called “character controversy” recently over allegations that she pushed another member while arriving at a broadcasting station. In a group photo-op video released on the 22nd, Aiching was seen coming into contact with a member beside her as she took her place, prompting some online users to criticize her behavior as inconsiderate. Others argued that the incident, which occurred as the group arranged its pose on a narrow staircase, was being overinterpreted.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.