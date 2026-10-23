Kim Jeong-eun divorces after 22 years of marriage... “Will have custody of her son” (Full statement)

Photo courtesy of Fruit Farm Records

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Singer Kim Jeong-eun, formerly of the group Marronnier, has divorced by mutual agreement after 22 years of marriage.

Kim Jeong-eun’s agency said on the 22nd, “After careful consideration due to differences in personality and going through the court-ordered waiting period, Kim Jeong-eun recently ended her approximately 20-year marriage through a divorce by mutual agreement.”

The agency added, “Kim Jeong-eun will have custody of the child they share, and the two have decided to remain on good terms through an amicable agreement.”

The agency asked for understanding, saying, “We cannot confirm further details because they concern her private life,” and urged people to refrain from malicious comments.

Kim Jeong-eun married a fellow musician two years her senior in 2004 and gave birth to a son in 2011. She has now brought an end to a marriage that lasted about 22 years.

She plans to continue her singing career despite the divorce. Her agency said, “Starting with her recent appearance on KBS1’s ‘Back to the Music,’ Kim Jeong-eun is preparing for a comeback beginning at the end of this year,” and added, “Ahead of her full-fledged comeback, we sincerely apologize for causing concern among fans over a personal matter.”

Kim Jeong-eun was active with the mixed-gender project group Marronnier in 1994 and launched her solo career in 1995. She was beloved for hit songs such as “Propose” and “I Love You.” She later faced difficulties in her career due to vocal cord nodules.

Last September, she appeared on KBS1’s music program “Back to the Music” and shared an update on her activities. She is reportedly set to release a new song she wrote herself, “Mom Was Pretty,” this November.

Photo courtesy of Fruit Farm Records

Here is the full statement from her agency.

Hello. I am a representative of singer Kim Jeong-eun’s agency.

First, we regret having to greet those who care for singer Kim Jeong-eun with such sad news.

After careful consideration due to differences in personality and going through the court-ordered waiting period,

she has recently ended her approximately 20-year marriage through a divorce by mutual agreement.

Kim Jeong-eun will have custody of the child they share, and the two have decided to remain on good terms through an amicable agreement.

We ask for your understanding that we cannot confirm further details because they concern her private life, and respectfully ask that you refrain from malicious comments and speculative reporting.

Starting with her recent appearance on KBS1 TV’s “Back to the Music,” Kim Jeong-eun is preparing for a comeback beginning at the end of this year.

Ahead of her full-fledged comeback, we sincerely apologize for causing concern among our fans over a personal matter.

Please give Kim Jeong-eun, who is resuming her activities once again, your full support.

Thank you.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.