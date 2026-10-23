Company with Lee Jung-jae as largest shareholder files complaints en masse against five former executives and employees: “We suffered losses of 680 million won”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Allegations of breach of trust involving 600 million won have surfaced at talent agency Artist Company, where actor Lee Jung-jae is the largest shareholder. The company has launched a tough response, filing criminal complaints against five former executives and employees.

According to a report by Sports Kyunghyang on the 23rd, Artist Company filed a complaint with the Seoul Gangnam Police Station on the 22nd against five people, including a former unregistered executive surnamed Lee, on suspicion of occupational breach of trust under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes.

The amount at issue in the alleged breach of trust, according to the company, totals a staggering 681.76 million won. It was calculated based on the results of an investigation commissioned by Artist Company and conducted by an outside law firm.

The complaint is a follow-up to internal breach-of-trust allegations that first surfaced last September.

Artist Company previously disclosed on the 17th of last month that it had confirmed suspicions of occupational breach of trust involving the former unregistered executive surnamed Lee. At the time, it did not disclose the specific amount of the losses, but said it would establish the facts and the extent of the damage through an internal audit and an external legal review. It had also announced that it would pursue legal action, including a claim for damages, depending on the investigation’s findings.

After about a month of review, the company expanded the list of people targeted by the complaint to a total of five, including Lee, and began formal criminal proceedings.

Specific details have yet to be disclosed, including what transactions the four additional people named in the complaint were involved in and what allegations each of them faces. The police investigation is expected to establish whether a breach of trust actually occurred and the extent of the damage.

The case has drawn attention in particular because it involves allegations of internal misconduct at a company whose largest shareholder is Hallyu star Lee Jung-jae.

Artist Company is a talent agency representing well-known actors including Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, Yum Jung-ah, Lim Ji-yeon and Kim Hye-yoon.

Jung Woo-sung’s recent departure from his position as an inside director at Artist Company has also drawn attention. He resigned from the position on the 2nd. His term was originally set to run through March 28 next year, but he decided to step down with about six months remaining.

As Artist Company, whose largest shareholder is Lee Jung-jae, takes major legal action against five former executives and employees, attention is focused on the outcome of the investigation.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.