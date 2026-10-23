Car runs over Ham So-won’s lower body, fracturing her in five places... “Daughter witnessed it at the scene and was shocked”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Ham So-won recalled the time she spent more than two months in the hospital after a traffic accident, sharing her tender feelings for her daughter and her changed view of her ex-husband, Jin Hua, who is 18 years her junior.

The MBN program “Special Scoop World,” which aired on the 22nd, showed Ham So-won’s daily life as she worked to recover from a traffic accident.

That day, a rehabilitation therapist visited Ham So-won at home. Describing her condition since the accident, Ham So-won said, “I was in a traffic accident recently. I almost couldn’t walk. I’m in the rehabilitation phase, so my therapist comes over and helps me with my rehab.”

Asked by the production team whether it was common for rehabilitation therapists to make home visits, she replied, “It’s very common for people with leg injuries to have therapists come to their homes for rehabilitation, since it’s difficult for them to go out.”

After checking Ham So-won’s leg, the therapist said, “It’s gotten much better. The injured area has improved, too.” The injuries she sustained in the accident were still visible, but Ham So-won was focusing on her recovery with regular rehabilitation therapy.

Last April, Ham So-won was in an accident while getting out of a car on a slope whose brakes had failed. The car rolled backward and ran over her lower body, seriously injuring her. Her condition was so severe that she could not feel her lower body, and fractures in five places in her pelvis meant she had to undergo two surgeries. She then received inpatient treatment at the hospital for more than two months.

The first thing Ham So-won worried about, after the sudden accident left her in a precarious situation, was not her own body but her daughter, Hyejeong. Her daughter had been at the scene of the accident.

Ham So-won was so badly hurt that she could barely sit up, and she reportedly lay there and lifted her head to check on her daughter. Recalling the moment of the accident, she said, “I couldn’t get up, so I was lying there, you know. I could only lift my head. When I did, Hyejeong was looking at me. I could see her face. I thought, ‘Thank goodness my daughter wasn’t hurt.’”

She then recalled her daughter’s reaction to witnessing the accident, her eyes welling with tears. Ham So-won said, “Hyejeong was so shocked. She was worked up, on the verge of tears, saying, ‘Mom.’ Her face looked a little clouded. I thought, ‘Hyejeong must have been having a really hard time,’ and I think I cried for quite a while at the hospital.”

Ham So-won said that the accident had also changed the way she viewed life.

The program also discussed her ex-husband, Jin Hua, who helped care for her after the accident. Ham So-won said that seeing him look after her had revealed a side of him she had not known before.

“I had only thought of him as young, but while he was taking care of me, I discovered a new side of Mr. Jin Hua,” she said.

She also opened up about her honest feelings toward Jin Hua. Ham So-won said, “In a way, I feel sorry for my ex-husband, Jin Hua. If he had met an ordinary woman his own age, he could have lived well without any problems.” She added, “Seeing him like that made me realize he wasn’t such a problematic person after all.”

As for the possibility of remarriage, she said she would take her time and think it over rather than rush into a decision.

“I need to take my time to think about remarriage,” Ham So-won said. “In a way, this could be a bonus life for me. I want to live happily with Mr. Jin Hua and my daughter, without wasting the time we have together.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.