Chef Jung Chang-wook, sentenced over threats with a weapon against an acquaintance, resumes social media after six years... photo of broken glasses seems cryptic

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Chef Jung Chang-wook, who had been sentenced to prison for threatening an acquaintance with a weapon and assaulting them, has drawn attention by resuming his social media activity after about six years.

On the 23rd, Jung Chang-wook posted a photo on his official social media account without any further explanation.

The released photo shows a pair of transparent glasses lying alone on a table, with one arm completely broken off.

The post is attracting intense public interest because it is his first in about six years, since September 21, 2020.

After seeing the photo, online users offered a range of theories, asking, “After such a long silence, why post a photo of broken glasses in particular?” and “I wonder if there’s some special meaning to it or if it’s just an ordinary moment from daily life.” Others offered contrasting reactions, saying, “It’s just a minor incident; it’s too soon to read too much into it.”

Previously, Jung Chang-wook was brought to trial on charges including special intimidation after allegedly assaulting staff member A and colleague B, who were with him at a drinking gathering, and threatening them while pointing a weapon at them during a YouTube channel shoot in Hawaii, U.S., in August 2021.

At the time, the trial court sentenced Jung Chang-wook to 10 months in prison, but the appeals court reduced the sentence to four months, taking into account, among other things, partial settlements with the victim.

Jung Chang-wook appealed to the Supreme Court, but his appeal was dismissed, making the sentence final.

Jung Chang-wook became known to the public after appearing on JTBC’s cooking variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator in 2014.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.