“I should have said, ‘Don’t touch my money’”... Seo In-young bitterly regrets not signing a prenuptial agreement

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Seo In-young, who met with a divorce lawyer, said she “regretted it bitterly” after not signing a prenuptial agreement.

In the fourth episode of Tcast E Channel’s variety show “Seo In-young’s Yuhang Kkondae,” which aired on the 22nd, divorce lawyer Park Min-cheol appeared as a one-day special expert.

That day, Seo In-young spoke candidly about her own experiences and thoughts, even as the topic of “divorce” made her solemn. Mimiminu introduced the idea of “breakup alimony,” which has recently become a hot topic among the MZ generation. In response to a story about a man who, after a long relationship, decided marriage would be difficult and wanted to give his girlfriend 50 million won out of guilt, Seo made the audience laugh by saying, “That’s amazing. It’s excessive. But I’d be willing to accept it.”

When lawyer Park Min-cheol appeared, Seo In-young welcomed him, saying, “I should have met you earlier.” Park shot back, “You shouldn’t meet me anymore from now on.” Seo added, “I’d like us to be close normally. You never know what might happen. I didn’t think I’d get divorced either. But apparently everyone knew except me,” sending the room into fits of laughter.

The program also featured divorces among the world’s wealthiest people and cases involving astronomical divisions of assets. Microsoft founder Bill Gates divorced after 27 years of marriage and was estimated to have divided assets worth about 80 trillion won at the time. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was said to have transferred shares worth about 40 trillion won to his former spouse.

Divorce cases involving Korean conglomerates were also covered. They included the divorce lawsuit between SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Art Center Nabi Director Roh So-young, as well as the property division lawsuit involving Smilegate Chief Vision Officer Kwon Hyuk-bin. The case drew particular attention after reports that a first-instance ruling had ordered a division of assets worth approximately 2.55 trillion won.

Lawyer Park Min-cheol also offered “practical tips” for preparing for property division in the event of divorce. He explained that keeping a diary of childcare and housework and sharing it with one’s spouse through messages could also serve as evidence of a person’s contribution to building the marital assets. He added that it could also make married life more fulfilling and resolve problems, pointing to the positive side of keeping records.

Prenuptial agreements signed by celebrities abroad also drew attention. It was revealed that Seo In-young ranked first in a 2010 survey by a matchmaking company asking which celebrities seemed likely to sign a prenuptial agreement. Seo said, “I’ve changed my mind now, but in my prime I thought I absolutely had to sign one. They read me right. But when I actually got married, I couldn’t. I regretted it bitterly. You should definitely sign one.”

Seo In-young said of the clause she would want to include if she drew up a prenuptial agreement, “I used to earn more than 10 billion won. I think I’d definitely include a clause saying, ‘Don’t touch my money.’” The program also discussed morality clauses and penalty clauses included in celebrities’ advertising contracts. Lawyer Park Min-cheol explained that some contracts even require people to maintain a particular hairstyle and weight.

At the end of the show, lawyer Park Min-cheol shared his thoughts, saying, “We’d only covered actual cases in Korea, so encountering unusual and bizarre cases abroad was very interesting, and I think it could also be useful in practice.” Seo In-young said, “I feel so stifled, like I’ve just eaten a sweet potato. I need to think carefully,” summing up her feelings after discussing various aspects of divorce.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young is preparing to remarry in the second half of this year to Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of NP, who is six years her senior.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.