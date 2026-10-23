“I was going to quit acting”... Son Suk-ku: The identity of the benefactor who saved him on the brink of retirement

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Son Suk-ku will reveal his tumultuous life story on television for the first time, from secretly applying for deployment to Iraq without his parents’ knowledge to the moment he considered retiring from acting.

The Friday variety show My Genie Secretary, airing on SBS on the 23rd, will feature “Son Suk-ku’s Liberation Diary,” chronicling his dynamic life story from his deployment to Iraq to his late-blooming acting debut.

That day, Son Suk-ku will share military stories he has never revealed before, from his time in the South Korean military to applying for deployment to Iraq, in a first for television.

The show will reveal bittersweet (?) anecdotes he experienced in the South Korean military as someone accustomed to American culture, as well as the bold story of how he secretly applied for deployment to Iraq because he wanted so desperately to go.

It is said that even the My Genie Secretary team could not hide its astonishment at Son Suk-ku’s unexpected, unconventional actions. Viewers are left wondering what his most outrageous act of rebellion yet was—the one that made his parents sigh.

Son Suk-ku also surprises everyone with the shocking confession, “I was going to quit acting.” The actor, who made his debut at the relatively late age of 35, reportedly met a pivotal work and an ally who would change his life just as he had decided to give up acting.

Attention is focused on who the benefactor was who guided him on the brink of retirement, and which work became a turning point in his life.

Meanwhile, freed from his busy schedule, Son Suk-ku heads to an arcade with the My Genie Secretary team and unleashes his hidden competitive streak. He reportedly shows off impressive basketball skills in an impromptu showdown with the team, and even demonstrates exceptional marksmanship stemming from his deployment experience in Iraq, heating up the venue. His dazzling performance reportedly leaves the team forgetting all about the competition and repeatedly gushing over him in “Son Suk-ku adulation,” heightening anticipation.

Son Suk-ku’s many charms that inspire “adoration” can be seen on SBS’s My Genie Secretary, airing Friday the 23rd at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.