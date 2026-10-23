Han Yura, wife of Jung Hyung-don, suddenly goes to the hospital just after the family reunites: “Worried it might be a serious illness”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Han Yura, comedian Jung Hyung-don’s wife, shared an update saying she had gone to the hospital and received treatment for anemia.

On the 22nd, Han Yura posted a photo on her personal account along with the message, “I got an injection because of an anemia issue. I was a little worried it might be a serious illness, but thankfully!!”

In the photo, she was wearing a hospital gown, with an IV needle in her arm as she received fluids, prompting sympathy.

Han Yura added, “Health is the most important thing... I need to work out harder and eat well!”

Jung Hyung-don and Han Yura married in 2009 and have twin daughters. Han Yura lived in Hawaii, U.S., from 2021 to provide her children with an education, while Jung Hyung-don stayed in Korea and continued his broadcasting work. As a result, the two spent a long time living apart.

Recently, news that the family had begun living together in one place again drew attention.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.